Measuring Visibility When Rankings Disappear [Webinar]

Learn How to Track What Really Matters in AI Search

Tools like ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google’s AI Mode no longer deliver ranked results; they deliver answers. So what happens when traditional SEO metrics no longer apply?

Join AJ Ghergich, Global VP of AI and Consulting Services at Botify, and Frank Vitovitch, VP of Solutions Consulting at Botify, for a live webinar that reveals how to measure visibility in the new search era.

What You’ll Learn

Why traditional SEO data fails in AI search and what to track instead.

How to build a visibility framework that measures meaningful exposure.

How to use intent mapping to uncover high-value visibility opportunities.

Why Attend

This session will help you move beyond outdated ranking metrics and build smarter frameworks for measuring performance in AI search. You’ll walk away with a clear, data-driven approach to visibility that keeps your team ahead of change.

