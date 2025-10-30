Subscribe
  1. SEJ
  2.  ⋅ 
  3. SEO Strategy

Measuring Visibility When Rankings Disappear [Webinar]

Learn how to measure visibility in AI search and move beyond outdated ranking metrics with expert insights in this webinar.

Measuring Visibility When Rankings Disappear [Webinar]

Learn How to Track What Really Matters in AI Search

Tools like ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google’s AI Mode no longer deliver ranked results; they deliver answers. So what happens when traditional SEO metrics no longer apply?

Join AJ Ghergich, Global VP of AI and Consulting Services at Botify, and Frank Vitovitch, VP of Solutions Consulting at Botify, for a live webinar that reveals how to measure visibility in the new search era.

What You’ll Learn

Save Your Spot

Why Attend

This session will help you move beyond outdated ranking metrics and build smarter frameworks for measuring performance in AI search. You’ll walk away with a clear, data-driven approach to visibility that keeps your team ahead of change.

Register now to learn how to track success in AI search with confidence and clarity.

🛑 Can’t make it live? Register anyway and we’ll send you the on-demand recording.

Save Your Spot

Read Full Bio
SEJ STAFF Heather Campbell VP of Sales & Marketing at Search Engine Journal

Heather has over 20 years of industry experience and is the VP of Sales & Marketing at Search Engine Journal. ...