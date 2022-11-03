Get Your MarTech Stack Ready For 2023 [Webinar]

The digital marketing landscape is constantly changing – and it’s tough to know which tools you need and which you can do without.

With Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML) becoming more mainstream, and new media, such as over-the-top (OTT) and short-form video gaining traction, it’s important to keep your marketing technology (MarTech) up-to-date.

When you consider new privacy regulations, the third-party cookie departure, Apple’s App Tracking Transparency (ATT) feature, and the launch of Google Analytics 4 (GA4), do you worry you may be behind?

So, how do you upgrade your MarTech stack to keep up with evolving technology?

Do you know what tools and solutions you need to maximize campaign effectiveness next year?

In this live session, you’ll discover:

How the marketing technology landscape has evolved.

Key considerations while selecting your MarTech stack.

A framework to assess your MarTech maturity.

What Is A MarTech Stack & Why Is It Important?

A marketing technology stack is a collection of technologies used by marketing professionals to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of their campaigns.

MarTech tools and platforms can help your team:

Automate tasks and optimize processes.

Streamline workflows.

Analyze campaign performance.

Personalize customer communication.

And more.

In this ever-changing industry, it’s more important than ever to arm yourself with the right tools to modernize your marketing strategy. The right marketing stack can provide you with deeper insights, which ultimately improves your campaigns and increases ROI.

How To Prepare Your MarTech Stack For 2023

When updating your marketing technology stack for next year, ask yourself the following:

Does my MarTech stack align with my current business goals?

Am I utilizing all of the available features of my current software, apps, and tools?

How many people in our department are familiar with these tools?

When were these tools added?

What metrics are available?

As the digital landscape continues to evolve, make sure you’re adapting to meet your changing needs.

Give your business a competitive advantage in 2023 by utilizing carefully chosen marketing technology to inform your strategy and streamline planning.

