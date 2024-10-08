MarketMuse Acquired By Siteimprove

Siteimprove announced the acquisition of MarketMuse, creating a comprehensive SaaS solution for content, accessibility, and SEO. This unifies vital marketing processes, benefiting customers of both organizations with a single, integrated platform.

MarketMuse

MarketMuse is a leading AI content planning software that helps users research, plan and execute a scaled content strategy. MarketMuse enables users to analyze their content to understand if it adequately covers a topic and can scale up to analyze the entire overall topic and create content briefs that take the guesswork out of creating a content calendar, enabling an organization to be able to consistently publish high quality authoritative content.

Siteimprove

Siteimprove is a platform for analyzing content for SEO and accessibility as well as continuous site monitoring for issues.

MarketMuse’s Jeff Coyle wrote:

“I’m excited to announce that MarketMuse has entered a definitive agreement to be acquired by Siteimprove, one of the biggest players in martech! Siteimprove’s known far and wide for assembling accessibility, digital governance, analytics, SEO, and cross-channel advertising into one platform. The acquisition spells transformation: Marketers of all stripes will be relieved of attending to the ever-changing technical details that shroud their work. It means that you will be better able to focus on transformative strategy rather than minutiae — and build better digital experiences that are meaningful, credible, and deliver results.”

The announcement states that MarketMuse customers will have a more unified approach to SEO, Accessibility and Content Optimization from one SaaS platform.

Featured Image by Shutterstock/Cast Of Thousands