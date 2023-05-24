Local Visibility Index: How To Succeed In Search, Reputation & Social Media Marketing

There’s no doubt that local marketing is becoming increasingly more competitive.

To outpace competitors and engage with local customers, especially when you’re a national brand, it helps to incorporate a more well-rounded approach to marketing across search, social, and reputation management.

Today, even brands that operate locally are expected to provide local information on SERPs and transactional tools online for an easier path to purchase.

So, how do you keep up with localized marketing standards?

How can you maximize your brand’s visibility and avoid missed revenue opportunities?

Join our upcoming webinar with Damian Rollinson, Director of Market Insights at SOCi, as we dig into their most recent local Local Visibility Index (LVI) benchmark report and share the in-depth insights you need to inform your local marketing strategy.

The LVI applies approximately 100 metrics to measure the digital marketing performance of thousands of stores, offices, and service providers – and this year’s study significantly expanded the scope of the report, with responses from nearly 600 companies across about 40 verticals.

You’ll discover a range of powerful performance metrics relevant to your industry, plus find out how much low visibility could ultimately cost you.

Key takeaways from this webinar:

Which factors drive success in search, reputation, and social media marketing for multi-location brands.

40 industry benchmarks, covering the full breadth of local B2C commerce.

The $2.4 billion cost of low visibility and what drives that loss.

At the end of the presentation, you’ll be able to ask Rollinson your most pressing questions in a live Q&A session.

Sign up now and start mastering the highly competitive arena of localized marketing.