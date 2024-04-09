LinkedIn’s Most In-Demand Skills: Why You Need Them Your Profile

A new report from LinkedIn identifies the critical skills professionals must develop to remain competitive in today’s workforce.

Communication, customer service, leadership, and adaptability top the list, reflecting a growing emphasis on uniquely human capabilities that AI can’t replicate.

“People skills are going to come more to the center of individual career growth,” predicts LinkedIn VP Aneesh Raman. “And people-to-people collaboration is going to come into the center more for company growth.”

The annual ranking is based on data from LinkedIn’s 1 billion users across 200 countries and regions.

The Top 10 Most In-Demand Skills For 2024

Communication Customer Service Leadership Project Management Management Analytics Teamwork Sales Problem-Solving Research

In addition to the top 10 list, LinkedIn identified adaptability as the “skill of the moment” due to its remarkable year-over-year growth in demand.

“Since AI has changed work so profoundly over the last year, we’re highlighting adaptability as the top ‘skill of the moment’ with the biggest surge in demand,” said LinkedIn Global Head of Content Strategy Dan Brodnitz. “It’s indispensable for teams to keep steady and drive impact as the pace of change accelerates.”

By 2030, an estimated 65% of job skills are expected to change, up from just 25% in 2015. Currently, over half of LinkedIn users have roles at risk of disruption by AI.

To help people build critical soft skills, LinkedIn is offering free access to relevant learning courses until May 31st, 2024. Find links to each course in LinkedIn’s report.

The Importance Of Showcasing Skills On LinkedIn

According to a new LinkedIn blog post, as skills-based hiring becomes the norm, clearly listing your capabilities on your LinkedIn profile has never been more important.

“Increasingly, skills — as much as schooling, previous companies, job titles, and work experience — are what get you a new job,” writes LinkedIn’s Bruce M. Anderson.

Nearly half of hirers explicitly use members’ listed skills to fill open roles.

LinkedIn data shows that people with at least one listed skill receive up to double the number of profile views, connection requests, and messages compared to those without skills listed.

LinkedIn recommends listing up to 50 skills spanning hard technical and soft human skills.

Job seekers are advised to focus on skills frequently mentioned in job postings for their desired roles and sectors.

“God is in the details,” advises Anderson. “Where appropriate, list specific skills rather than generic skills or umbrella terms.”

For instance, instead of just “communication,” list public speaking, executive communications, copywriting, and other specialized communication skills.

However, more than simply listing skills is needed. LinkedIn recommends asking colleagues and managers for endorsements of listed skills.

Additionally, users can create a “Projects” section detailing how they applied particular skills and supporting claims with media like case studies, blog posts, and presentations.

“Regularly adding new skills is also advisable,” says Anderson, pointing to data showing members updated their skills 11% more frequently when hired or promoted.

In Summary

As AI automates more technical roles, clearly articulating one’s complete skills portfolio on LinkedIn has become a vital career currency. Those most adept at constantly updating their skills – and skillfully marketing them – will remain most employable in 2024 and beyond.