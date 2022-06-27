LinkedIn Lists This Year’s Top 25 Marketing & Advertising Companies

LinkedIn lists the top 25 companies in the marketing and advertising industry in a new report that could be a valuable resource for job seekers.

The report aims to highlight the ‘best workplaces to grow a career’ in 2022.

Companies are chosen based on a methodology that looks at LinkedIn data across seven pillars:

Ability to advance

Skills growth

Company stability

External opportunity

Company affinity

Gender diversity

Educational background

LinkedIn’s data illustrates the demand for professionals with experience in search engine optimization. Within the top 10, there are three companies where the most notable skills are related to SEO.

In this article I’ll highlight the most relevant data for search marketers, followed by a skimmable list of all the top 25 companies.

Top Companies For People With SEO Skills

LinkedIn’s list of top 25 companies in marketing and advertising includes three that are top employers for SEO-related jobs.

At number two on the list, the most notable skills of workers at Merkle include web analytics, Google Data Studio, and PPC advertising.

Power Digital Marketing, at number six on the list, hires a notable number of search engine optimization specialists.

SEO, Google Analytics, and social media marketing are the most notable skills among employees at Publicis Health, which is number 10 on the list. Search Engine Marketing Analyst is also the most common job title.

As LinkedIn’s report only includes companies with at least 500 employees, this list excludes smaller firms that may be considered top workplaces for SEOs.

LinkedIn’s Top 25 Companies In Marketing & Advertising

Below is the complete list of companies LinkedIn recognizes as the top workplaces in the marketing and advertising industry. It’s listed by company name followed by most common job titles.

Havas Media Group: Media Planner, Media Supervisor, Investment Associate Merkle: Search Engine Marketing Analyst, Account Manager, Senior Analyst VMLY&R: Creative Director, Engagement Director, Account Manager Criteo: Account Strategist, Account Executive, Software Engineer Spark Foundry: Media Associate, Strategy Associate, Senior Analyst Power Digital: Marketing Strategist, Account Manager, Search Engine Optimization Specialist Quotient Technology: Customer Success Manager, Campaign Manager, Sales Director PHD: Strategy Supervisor, Media Strategist, Associate Media Director Digitas Art: Account Executive, Art Director, Producer Publicis Health: Search Engine Marketing Analyst, Account Manager, Pharmaceutical Sales Representative Area 23: Account Supervisor, Producer, Associate Creative Director RPA: Account Coordinator, Account Executive, Media Planner Intouch Solutions: Account Manager, Project Manager, Marketing Coordinator Digitas North America: Data Analyst, Account Manager, Art Director Horizon Media: Brand Strategist, Digital Media Planner, Strategy Supervisor Spectrum Reach: Account Executive, Account Planner, Local Sales Manager Ogilvy: Account Executive, Art Director, Copywriter Octagon: Account Executive, Event Specialist, Group Director McCann Workgroup: Account Executive, Art Director, Copywriter Starcom: Media Associate, Senior Analyst, Strategy Supervisor Saatchi & Saatchi: Account Executive, Art Director, Copywriter Walmart Connect: Partnerships Manager, Campaign Manager, Account Manager WPP: Researcher, Executive Assistant, Information Technology Operation Manager 360i: Media Manager, Account Manager, Art Director DDB: Account Executive, Art Director, Copywriter

LinkedIn notes nearly all of the above companies are hiring. For more information, including links to available job openings, see the full blog post.

Featured Image: Tada Images/Shutterstock