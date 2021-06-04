LinkedIn: There’s More Demand For Marketers Than Ever

LinkedIn says there’s more demand for marketers now than ever, and new job postings are shifting toward remote positions.

A LinkedIn report on marketing jobs looks at key hiring trends and insights over the past 6 months.

The report finds the demand for marketers grew significantly during the pandemic.

Companies recognize they need to change their approach to reaching customers, and they’re seeking the assistance of marketing professionals.

“Disruptive events, like a pandemic and economic recessions, often take a negative toll on hiring demand, but marketing has seen the opposite impact. Businesses are recognizing a need to innovate and differentiate in the way they reach potential customers and are looking to their marketing departments to help drive that innovation.”

In the past six months, the number of marketing jobs posted to LinkedIn has grown 63%. A total of 341,000 marketing jobs were posted to LinkedIn in the last year.

Here are additional highlights from the report, with more on the demand for marketing jobs and the types of positions available.

More Data From LinkedIn’s Report On Marketing Jobs

Which industries are looking for marketers?

Marketing jobs in industries like arts and retail have been in the highest demand.

50% of the top 10 marketing jobs posted on LinkedIn are in the digital or media space.

LinkedIn calls these “generally recession-proof” and non-cyclical industries, as they have been the least affected in terms of hiring slowdown.

Here is a list of top industries by marketing job growth:

Arts (85.9%)

Retail (72.6%)

Education (63.7%)

Corporate Services (60.6%)

Software & IT Services (22.7%)

Legal (23.6%)

Design (21.3%)

Media & Communications (20.5%)

Wellness & Fitness (-1.2%)

Public Administration (-2.1%)

Agriculture (-5.3%)

Transportation & Logistics (-5.6%)

Finance (-5.8%)

Energy & Mining (-5.8%)

Manufacturing (-6.7%)

Consumer Goods (-6.9%)

What types of marketing positions are available?

Marketing jobs are pivoting to remote positions, LinkedIn says. Over 17,000 remote marketing jobs were posted to LinkedIn over the last 12 months.

While that’s a substantial number, remote positions account for only 5% of all marketing job postings on LinkedIn in the past year.

Remote work is likely here to stay even when the pandemic is over, but it’s not on track to take over office work any time soon.

LinkedIn points out that in North America in particular, the job market for B2B marketers is shifting to a virtual space. This has led to an increase in roles in Digital & Media.

Data indicates a mostly positive response to the shift, as 50% of buyers in the B2B space say working remotely has made the purchasing process easier.

Employers are utilizing more flexible hiring solutions with a split between internship, full-time, and contractor positions.

Here’s a look at a 6-month change in the share of marketing job listings on LinkedIn by employment type:

Internship (24.5%)

Full-time (20.5%)

Contractor (15%)

Temporary (-19.2%)

Part-time (-19.4%)

About LinkedIn’s Report

These insights are based on an analysis of LinkedIn’s internal data.

Data was collected from from March 30, 2020 to September 29, 2020 and compared against data collected from September 30, 2020 to March 30, 2021.

A report from LinkedIn published earlier this year has digital marketing listed as the 6th most in-demand job in 2021.

Source: LinkedIn Marketing Solutions Blog