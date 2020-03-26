LinkedIn Suggests 4 Types of Posts to Share Amid COVID-19 Lockdowns

As activity on LinkedIn ramps up during COVID-19 lockdowns, the company has published tips on what businesses should be posting.

Unsurprisingly, there has been a dramatic shift in the past month when it comes to the content people are interested in reading about on on LinkedIn.

In January and February, the top two hashtags on LinkedIn were #marketing and #leadership. So far in March, the top two hashtags are #coronavirus and #COVID-19.

The number of articles about coronavirus increased by 17-times on LinkedIn from February 1 and March 17.

So far, the biggest topics include advice on:

Remote working

Social distancing

Crisis management

Business continuity

Online learning

Collaboration

and more

Searches for “remote working” alone tripled on LinkedIn Learning in the month of March.

To keep up with this sudden shift in user interests, here’s what LinkedIn suggests posting about.

What to Post on LinkedIn During Lockdowns

Share Your Experiences

LinkedIn recommends sharing personal stories, as they can inspire and help others who are going through the same thing.

As an example, try composing a post by answering the question “what really helped me?”

In answering this question you can approach it like a conversation with a colleague or friend discussing what your new work day looks like.

Did you recently have a video call that would have otherwise been an in-person meeting? Share that experience along with insights you gained from it.

Conversely, you can create a post asking others to share their experiences.

Asking a question like “how do I boost team morale?” can encourage others to share their unique insights and contribute multiple points of view for others to learn from.

Discover & Comment On Relevant Conversations

LinkedIn recommends searching through hashtags to find information and conversations on topics that are interesting to you.

Going back to the video conferencing example, you can search #videoconference and comment on posts with your advice on how teams can have more efficient meetings.

Note that you can follow and join conversations for topics by searching for a hashtag and clicking the “follow” button.

Be Yourself

You don’t always have to post about work-related topics, LinkedIn says.

In fact, some of the most successful posts come from professionals who discuss topics such as:

Lessons learned in their personal lives

Showing appreciation for their team

Sharing words of encouragement

Spreading kindness

And so on

Above all, don’t overthink it, LinkedIn says:

“When posting on LinkedIn, don’t overthink it. The key is to be genuine, which makes you more approachable and better reflects who you really are.”

Share Your Thoughts on (Trusted) News Stories

Staying informed and sharing the latest news from trusted sources is another way to foster engagement and conversation with your LinkedIn community.

LinkedIn notes that its team of editors are working to surface trusted news featuring reliable updates from experts including the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Still Unsure?

If you’re still unsure of what to post about on LinkedIn during this time, here’s what you need to keep in mind:

“… if there’s a challenge you’re facing, you can rest assured that others are probably facing it as well. Better yet, there are also people out there who have overcome it, so don’t hesitate to ask your community for help if you need it.”

Sources: LinkedIn Official Blog, LinkedIn Marketing Solutions Blog

FAQ What should I post on LinkedIn during COVID-19 lockdowns? Share your experiences, comment on conversations, give kudos to others, and share the latest news stories. Are people posting about coronavirus on LinkedIn? Yes. The number of articles about coronavirus increased 17X on LinkedIn from February to March.