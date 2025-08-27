LinkedIn Study: Professionals Trust Their Networks Over AI & Search

LinkedIn reports that professionals are more likely to seek workplace advice from people they know than from AI tools or search engines.

A new LinkedIn study finds that 43% turn to their networks first, with nearly two-thirds saying colleagues help them decide faster and with more confidence.

Key Findings

LinkedIn’s research indicates that professional networks rank ahead of AI and search for advice at work, with 43% naming their network as the first stop.

Sixty-four percent say colleagues improve the quality and speed of decision-making. The study also notes an 82% rise in posts about feeling overwhelmed or navigating change, suggesting that people are looking for clarity from trusted human voices.

Pressure To Learn AI

Learning about AI is causing stress for many people. Over half (51%) say upskilling feels like a second job, 33% feel embarrassed about their knowledge, and 35% feel nervous discussing AI at work.

Additionally, 41% say the fast pace of AI changes affects their well-being. Younger workers, especially Gen Z, are more likely to exaggerate their AI skills compared to Gen X.

Among those aged 18 to 24, 75% believe AI cannot replace the intuition from trusted colleagues. This aligns with the finding that people prefer advice from known experts, especially when the stakes are high.

Implications For B2B Buying And Marketing

The study shows that 77% of B2B marketing leaders say audiences rely on both a company’s channels and their professional networks. Millennials and Gen Z now represent 71% of B2B buyers, leading marketers to invest in trusted individuals within those networks.

Eighty percent of marketers plan to increase spending on community-driven content featuring creators, employees, and experts. They believe that trusted creators are key to building credibility with younger buyers.

This highlights that social discovery and community participation matter as much as search rankings. Content that’s easy to share and linked to recognized experts may reach more people than generic brand messages.

Why This Matters

As professionals turn to their networks for advice, you may need to adjust how you build trust and generate demand.

You can do this by encouraging your employees to share messages, working with trusted creators, and creating expert-led content that’s easy to find on social media.

While traditional SEO and paid ads still matter, networks can affect how people find, discuss, and validate your content before they visit your website.

Looking Ahead

As more people use AI, professionals are learning to combine new tools with their own judgment. Marketers can gain lasting benefits by focusing on building real relationships, rather than just mastering AI tools.

Methodology

The findings are based on research commissioned by LinkedIn and conducted by Censuswide. The study included 19,268 professionals and 7,000 B2B marketers from 14 countries, conducted from July 3 to July 15, 2025.

The percentages and program details mentioned above are taken directly from LinkedIn’s pressroom post.

Featured Image: Nurulliaa/Shutterstock