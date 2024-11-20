LinkedIn Report: Most In-Demand Marketing Jobs & Skills

LinkedIn’s Marketing Jobs Outlook report reveals a rebound in industry job postings, with a 76% increase compared to last year.

The report also identifies the most in-demand marketing roles across regions and experience levels, providing a roadmap for those looking to make career moves.

Whether you’re a seasoned executive or just starting out in the field, understanding these trends can help you position yourself for success.

Report Highlights

Most In-Demand Marketing Roles

According to LinkedIn’s data, these are the marketing positions employers are most actively hiring for now:

North America (NAMER)

Early Career: Social Media Manager

Mid-Career: Marketing Manager

Seasoned: Marketing Director

Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA)

Early Career: Marketing Specialist

Mid-Career: Social Media Manager

Seasoned: Head of Marketing

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Early Career: Digital Marketing Specialist

Mid-Career: Marketing Manager

Seasoned: Marketing Director

Latin America (LATAM)

Early Career: Community Manager

Mid-Career: Marketing Analyst

Seasoned: Promoter

B2B Marketing Jobs See 21% Growth

While the overall marketing job market saw a 76% year-over-year increase, B2B marketing roles grew by 21%.

This suggests that despite the more modest growth compared to the broader industry, opportunities are expanding again in the B2B space after last year’s slump.

Marketers Satisfied (But Open to New Opportunities)

The report found a 91% job satisfaction rate among B2B marketers, especially those in executive positions.

However, 55% said they are either actively job searching or would consider leaving for the right opportunity.

Rapid Change Creates Overwhelm

The marketing field is changing quickly, and 72% of professionals feel overwhelmed by these changes.

More than half worry about falling behind if they don’t keep up.

This shift is due to the rapid growth of artificial intelligence (AI), and most professionals expect it to significantly impact their work soon.

The report notes that “to stay ahead of the curve, marketers are embracing continual learning,” with 51%seeking guidance on skills to develop.

Collaborative Problem-Solving: The Skill of the Year

With AI taking on more routine tasks, human-centric skills are more crucial than ever.

LinkedIn named “Collaborative Problem-Solving” the top marketing skill of the year, and it has grown by 138% since 2021.

Key technical skills marketers are growing include Creative Execution (443% increase), Artificial Intelligence (392% increase), and Marketing Technology (351% increase).

What Does This Mean For Marketers?

LinkedIn’s new Marketing Jobs Outlook seems promising, but what should marketers do with these insights?

Here’s the breakdown.

Polish Your Profile (Even if You’re Not Looking)

Most B2B marketers are happy where they are, but over half would jump ship for the right gig.

Keep your resume and LinkedIn fresh in case that dream job pops up.

Embrace the Chaos

Marketing moves fast, and most feel overwhelmed by the constant change.

The solution? Never stop learning. Dive into training on the latest skills and tech to stay caught up.

Balance Tech Savvy With People Skills

You can’t escape AI in marketing now. Get comfy with these tools, but don’t sleep on skills like collaboration and creative problem-solving.

As AI handles the routine stuff, these “human” skills will set you apart.

Target High-Growth Roles

Are you eyeing a career move? Social Media Manager, Marketing Manager, and Director roles are hot in North America.

In EMEA, aim for Marketing Specialist or Head of Marketing jobs.

Stay Flexible

Is your niche growing slower than others? Don’t stress. Remote work means more options across locations.

Plus, your marketing chops likely transfer to other industries—pivot as needed.

Full Report

You can explore LinkedIn’s Fall Marketing Jobs Outlook report for insights, in-demand skills, and career tips.

Featured Image: Primakov/Shutterstock