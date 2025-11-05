How Founders Are Turning Their LinkedIn Posts Into Larger Sales Deals [Webinar]

Build Influence, Drive Revenue, and Grow Faster
Your voice is your most underused business asset.
Founders who post at least 10 times a year on LinkedIn:
- Generate 33% more leads.
- Close deals that are 3.7x larger.
The data speaks for itself.
In this live webinar, a rockstar team from LinkedIn will share new insights and proven strategies from their latest research on founder-led marketing. You’ll see how the most successful founders are transforming expertise into trust, reach, and revenue.
What You’ll Learn
- The 3 story types that resonate most with buyers and how to capture ideas without adding hours to your week.
- A proven approach for creating consistent, high-impact posts that don’t lead to burnout.
- Which metrics actually matter and how to track real influence across your sales cycle.
Why You Should Attend
You’ll hear how brands like Aligned generated 65% of their leads through founder-led marketing, how Hootsuite’s CEO influenced $15M in pipeline, and how Wynter drove 80% of demo signups through this strategy.
Whether you’re pre-seed or scaling to Series B, this webinar will help you turn your own perspective into your strongest lead-generation engine.
Register now to learn how to use your voice to grow trust, visibility, and deal size.
🛑 Can’t make it live? Register anyway, and we’ll send you the on-demand recording.