How Founders Are Turning Their LinkedIn Posts Into Larger Sales Deals [Webinar]

Build Influence, Drive Revenue, and Grow Faster

Your voice is your most underused business asset.

Founders who post at least 10 times a year on LinkedIn:

Generate 33% more leads.

Close deals that are 3.7x larger.

The data speaks for itself.

In this live webinar, a rockstar team from LinkedIn will share new insights and proven strategies from their latest research on founder-led marketing. You’ll see how the most successful founders are transforming expertise into trust, reach, and revenue.

What You’ll Learn

The 3 story types that resonate most with buyers and how to capture ideas without adding hours to your week.

A proven approach for creating consistent, high-impact posts that don’t lead to burnout.

Which metrics actually matter and how to track real influence across your sales cycle.

Save Your Spot

Why You Should Attend

You’ll hear how brands like Aligned generated 65% of their leads through founder-led marketing, how Hootsuite’s CEO influenced $15M in pipeline, and how Wynter drove 80% of demo signups through this strategy.

Whether you’re pre-seed or scaling to Series B, this webinar will help you turn your own perspective into your strongest lead-generation engine.

Register now to learn how to use your voice to grow trust, visibility, and deal size.

🛑 Can’t make it live? Register anyway, and we’ll send you the on-demand recording.