LinkedIn Pages Can Now Publish Long-Form Content

LinkedIn’s new Articles For Pages gives companies the ability to publish long-form content for the first time, rather than being restricted by a character count.
In addition, company pages are getting a new way to produce live content, and new campaign options in LinkedIn Ads.
LinkedIn is rolling out three new features in total:
- Articles For Pages
- LinkedIn live events
- Ways to optimize & measure brand building with LinkedIn Ads
Here’s more about each of them.
Articles For Pages
LinkedIn users have long been able to publish longer content from their personal accounts.
Company pages, on the other hand, have been restricted by an arbitrary character count.
That’s no longer the case with LinkedIn’s new Articles For Pages initiative, which allows companies to compose and publish blog-style content of any length.
Articles For Pages also provides detailed audience insights, including the firmographics of people reading and interacting with the content.
The best part for pages that are familiar with publishing on LinkedIn — you can follow the same process. If you’re unfamiliar, here’s how you can publish articles as your page.
First, access your page’s ‘Super’ or ‘Content’ admin view. Then, under the Start a post prompt, click Write article.
LinkedIn Live Events
LinkedIn is making its “Scheduled LinkedIn Live” and “LinkedIn Events” products work better together to help pages achieve greater reach and engagement.
An all-new product is being introduced called LinkedIn Live Events, which combines livestreaming with event planning.
The simplified experience allows companies to:
- Promote a livestream in advance to a targeted audience
- Notify registrants and select Page followers when the event goes live
- Generate views on the event page from anyone on LinkedIn, whether they’ve hit “Attend” or not, during and after the show.
- Share the replay of the live content for further reach and engagement.
LinkedIn is rolling out additional updates to Live Events to make the feature accessible and easy to use.
The additional updates include:
- Fewer followers are required for access to LinkedIn Live
- Automated and expedited review process for LinkedIn Live applicants
- All Page admins can go live once a Page is approved
- An expanded registration form for Events
- A lead management integration with Zapier
Measure and Optimize Brand Awareness With LinkedIn Ads
Three updates to LinkedIn Ads will help companies work toward their brand building goals and measure results.
Brand Lift Testing
This new feature allows companies to measure the impact of LinkedIn Ads on their brand by taking a baseline of their brand’s perception,
The impact of the ads on a company’s brand will tested against the key metrics discovered in the baseline report.
Reach Optimization
Companies can now optimize LinkedIn Ads for distribution to a defined number of unique member accounts.
This will help ensure the ads are shown to new and relevant audiences, rather than being shown to the same users over and over again.
Reach/Frequency Forecasting and Reporting
View the predicted reach and frequency for brand awareness campaigns within the forecasting fool, and measure results in the Campaign Manager reporting.
