LinkedIn Offers Professional Certifications From Meta, Oracle, and IBM

LinkedIn is expanding access to professional certifications through new partnerships with Meta, Oracle, and IBM.

Professional course content and certifications offered through LinkedIn allow people to enhance their skill set with material from credible providers.

Users can highlight the skills on their profile upon completion of a course. LinkedIn says 44% of people have added certifications to their profile over the past two years.

Courses from Meta, Oracle, and IBM add to LinkedIn Learning’s growing library, which subscribers can access at no additional charge.

New subscribers can access the material for free with a one-month trial, which converts to a $39.99 monthly subscription after the trial period.

While the course material is included in the LinkedIn Learning subscription, certification exams cost extra.

However, LinkedIn Learning subscribers receive a substantial discount on the cost of certification exams.

Here’s more information about the new courses available through LinkedIn Learning.

Meta Professional Certificates

Professional certificates from Meta allow people to stand out with demonstrated advanced-level proficiency in digital marketing and social media.

The three Meta courses offered through LinkedIn Learning include:

Meta Certified Digital Marketing Associate : Covers topics such as establishing a presence on Meta and understanding the value, advertising fundamentals, and creating, managing, and reporting on ads on Meta platforms.

: Covers topics such as establishing a presence on Meta and understanding the value, advertising fundamentals, and creating, managing, and reporting on ads on Meta platforms. Meta Certified Community Manager : Covers topics around defining and establishing a community, developing community strategies and processes, making strategic content decisions, engaging and monitoring communities, and measuring and analyzing community success.

: Covers topics around defining and establishing a community, developing community strategies and processes, making strategic content decisions, engaging and monitoring communities, and measuring and analyzing community success. Meta Certified Media Buying Professional: Covers topics around planning and setting up campaigns and reporting, measuring, and optimizing campaigns.

Oracle University Professional Certificates

Professional certifications from Oracle can prepare people for new career opportunities in working with cloud infrastructure.

Oracle University courses offered through LinkedIn include:

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Cert Prep: Architect Associate

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Cert Prep: Foundations

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Cert Prep: Architect Professional

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Cert Prep: Cloud Operations Associate

Oracle Autonomous Database Cert Prep: Cloud Specialist

IBM Professional Certificates

Professional certifications from IBM can prepare people for new career opportunities in cloud computing.

The IBM courses offered through LinkedIn Learning include:

IBM Certified Cloud Advocate

IBM Certified Cloud Technical Advocate

IBM Certified Cloud Professional Architect

IBM Certified Cloud Professional Site Reliability Engineer

Skills-Based Hiring On The Rise

Completing certification courses and exams offered through LinkedIn Learning doesn’t guarantee employment. However, LinkedIn notes a rise in skills-based hiring.

In a blog post, LinkedIn states:

“Over the past two years, the global skills initiative partnership between LinkedIn and Microsoft has helped tens of millions of people learn skills that in-demand positions require through free access to curated content. We surpassed our goal of helping 250,000 companies make a skills-based hire in 2021 through new and existing hiring products – empowering more than 400,000 companies to make a skills-based hire that year.”

As part of the company’s ongoing commitment to helping job seekers build and demonstrate their skills, LinkedIn acquired EduBrite earlier this year.

EduBrite is a platform that creates and hosts professional certifications and assessments, further expanding offerings to LinkedIn Learning subscribers.

Source: LinkedIn

Featured Image: fizkes/Shutterstock