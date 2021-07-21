LinkedIn Offers Free Marketing Certification Program

LinkedIn is now offering a free marketing certification program that anyone can take to become an accredited LinkedIn marketing expert.

This program is for professionals who want to show that they not only have experience with social media marketing, but they have specialized knowledge in LinkedIn.

The new certification, which gets added to user profiles, helps employers and clients recognize when a marketing professional is proficient in advertising with LinkedIn.

“Getting certified enables you to showcase your LinkedIn marketing expertise, differentiate yourself from other marketers, and show your familiarity with our advertising tools. After completing a certification exam, you’ll receive a credential that’s added to your LinkedIn profile, distinguishing you as a proven expert.”

LinkedIn launched free marketing courses last year, but they do not grant any type of certification. Marketers can take the courses to enhance their skills, but they don’t receive an accreditation upon completion.

That’s the key difference between the new marketing course introduced today, and LinkedIn’s existing marketing courses.

With that distinction out of the way, here’s more about the new certification program.

LinkedIn Marketing Certification – What’s Involved?

Getting certified gives marketers a more visible way to showcase their expertise with LinkedIn Ads, which demonstrates their understanding of best practices.

Earning the certification involves passing two exams on LinkedIn advertising fundamentals, and LinkedIn marketing strategy.

Individuals will have 60 minutes to answer 60 multiple choice questions, and the certificate is granted when the exam is passed.

LinkedIn Marketing Fundamentals Exam

To pass the fundamentals exam, marketers need to demonstrate expertise in LinkedIn advertising foundations, such as launching a successful LinkedIn advertising campaign, optimizing targeting, and reporting.

Marketers can prepare for the exam with optional courses and a practice test. The optional courses include:

Introduction to LinkedIn Ads : Learn to create an ad campaign, measure its success, and optimize it to reach company goals.

: Learn to create an ad campaign, measure its success, and optimize it to reach company goals. Using LinkedIn’s Ad Targeting : Learn how LinkedIn’s targeting works and best practices.

: Learn how LinkedIn’s targeting works and best practices. Reporting and Analytics for LinkedIn Ads: Learn how to improve campaign analytics through optimization tips.

These courses are rated at the “basic” level with an estimated completion time of 45 minutes.

Again, they’re completely optional, so you can jump right to the exam if you’re fluent in these subjects.

Marketing Strategy Exam

To pass the marketing strategy exam, marketers need to demonstrate expertise in building a full-funnel LinkedIn marketing strategy.

There are two optional courses and a practice test to help individuals prepare for the exam.

The optional courses include:

Using LinkedIn for Brand Awareness: Learn how to drive brand awareness on LinkedIn with organic and paid solutions.

Learn how to drive brand awareness on LinkedIn with organic and paid solutions. Using LinkedIn for Lead Generation: Learn how to use LinkedIn to drive conversions.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

These courses are rated at the intermediate level and are estimated to take 45 minutes to complete.

Other Details

Exams can be taken as many times as needed in order to pass, so there’s nothing to worry about if you fail on the first attempt.

LinkedIn Marketing Labs certifications are only available in English at this time. Additional languages will be added in the future.

