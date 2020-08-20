LinkedIn: Most In-Demand Jobs For August 2020

LinkedIn data reveals the skills employers are looking for most, and the jobs companies are hiring for in August 2020.

This marks the inaugural edition of a new monthly report on the latest LinkedIn insights.

“Whether your next move is finding a remote job, learning a new skill, or sprucing up your LinkedIn profile, we’re going to be publishing a new monthly series rounding up key LinkedIn insights and expert tips to help you get there.”

In-Demand Jobs: August 2020

LinkedIn data shows there’s still significant demand for essential service workers.

Many companies are hiring for advisory and assistant jobs, particularly in finance and healthcare.

The demand for workers with enough technical expertise to work remotely continues to be high also.

The most in-demand jobs for August are, in order:

Salesperson Food Delivery Driver Registered Nurse Software Engineer Store Associate Cashier Financial Advisor Stock Clerk Training Supervisor Project Manager

Given that everyone is not able to work an in-person job right now, LinkedIn created a separate list of most in-demand remote jobs.

These are the remote jobs companies are most looking to hire for right now:

Software Engineer Software Architect DevOps Engineer Account Manager Back End Developer Project Manager Account Executive Sales Manager Sales Development Representative Full Stack Engineer

There’s a clear hiring pattern for remote jobs, as software jobs take up four of the top five spots.

Software engineers have always been in high demand, and that’s something which hasn’t changed since the pandemic hit.

Nearly all other spots on the list are taken up by sales and business development jobs.

In-Demand Skills: August 2020

These are the most sought after skills, according to job postings that have been published since June.

According to LinkedIn’s data, 83% of job postings on LinkedIn in June – July require at least one of the below top 10 skills.

Communication Business Management Problem Solving Data Science Data Storage Technologies Technical Support Leadership Project Management Digital Literacy Employee Learning & Development

In an effort to help job seekers improve each of the above listed skills, LinkedIn is offering a free set of courses from now until March 31, 2021.

LinkedIn’s Job Hunting Tips

LinkedIn promises to include expert tips with each of its monthly reports on in-demand jobs & skills.

This month’s tips focus on helping people land remote jobs.

“LinkedIn’s Workforce Confidence Index shows people are feeling pretty good about working remotely. 55% of survey respondents said that long-term remote work would be successful in their industry. However, finding a job remotely, even if you’ll be going into a workplace eventually, is a little different than an in-person interview process.”

Here are three tips for landing a remote job right now:

Change your profile settings : Send a signal to recruiters that you’re open to remote job opportunities by changing your ‘open to work’ settings.

: Send a signal to recruiters that you’re open to remote job opportunities by changing your ‘open to work’ settings. Set up job alerts : Opt-in to notifications for new remote job postings. LinkedIn data shows that you’re up to 4X more likely to hear back from a job if you apply within the first 10 minutes.

: Opt-in to notifications for new remote job postings. LinkedIn data shows that you’re up to 4X more likely to hear back from a job if you apply within the first 10 minutes. Prepare for video interviews: If you’re new to the world of remote work, take some time to prep for the new interview process. Interviewing through a screen is different than face-to-face.

Source: Linked Official Blog