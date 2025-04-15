LinkedIn Launches New Creator Hub With Content Strategy Tips

LinkedIn has launched a new “Create on LinkedIn” hub that helps professionals create better content, understand their stats, and use different post types.

The new hub is organized into three main sections: Create, Optimize, and Grow. It also includes a Creator Tools section with specific advice for each post format.

This resource offers helpful tips straight from LinkedIn for people using it to grow their business, build their brand, or share industry expertise.

Content Creation Best Practices

The “Create” section explains what makes a good LinkedIn post. It highlights four key parts:

A catchy opening that grabs attention

Clear, simple messaging

Your personal view or unique angle

Questions that start conversations

LinkedIn suggests posting 2-5 times weekly to build your audience, noting that “consistency helps you build community.”

The guide recommends these popular content topics:

Career advice and personal lessons

Industry knowledge and expertise

Behind-the-scenes workplace stories

Thoughts on industry trends

Stories about overcoming challenges

Analytics-Driven Content Optimization

The “Optimize” section shows how to use LinkedIn’s analytics to improve your strategy. It suggests these four steps:

Regularly check how many people see and engage with your posts Adjust when you post based on when your audience is most active Set goals using your average performance numbers Make more content similar to your best-performing posts

Format-Specific Creator Tools

One of the most useful parts for marketers is the breakdown of LinkedIn’s different content types. Each comes with specific tips and technical requirements:

Video Content

LinkedIn says “videos build trust faster” and reveals that “85% of videos watched on LinkedIn are viewed on mute.” This makes subtitles a must.

The guide suggests keeping videos short (60-90 seconds) and posting them directly on LinkedIn instead of sharing links.

Text and Images

For regular posts, LinkedIn stresses being real:

“People want to learn from those they feel a connection to, so it’s best to be yourself.”

It suggests focusing on specific topics rather than broad ones.

Newsletters

You can create newsletters if you have over 150 followers and have posted original content in the last 90 days.

LinkedIn recommends posting on a regular schedule and using eye-catching cover videos.

Live Events

LinkedIn Live lets you stream to your audience using third-party broadcasting tools if you qualify. To help you get the best results, LinkedIn offers tips before, during, and after your event.

Why This Matters

While organic reach has dropped on many social platforms, LinkedIn still offers good visibility opportunities.

The content strategy advice matches what many marketers already do on other platforms. However, it provides specific insights into how LinkedIn’s algorithm works and what its users prefer.

Next Steps for Marketers

LinkedIn’s focus on analytics and testing different content types shows it wants users to be more strategic.

Check out this new resource to update your LinkedIn strategies. The format details are especially helpful for optimizing your content.

With over 1 billion professionals on LinkedIn, the platform is essential for B2B marketing, promoting professional services, and building thought leadership.

Smart marketers will include these approaches in their social media plans.

Featured Image: Fanta Media/Shutterstock