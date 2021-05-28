New Ad Types for LinkedIn Advertisers & More Digital Marketing News

On this week’s episode of Marketing O’Clock, hosts Jess Budde, Mark Saltarelli, and Christine “Shep” Zirnheld tell you everything you need to know about the new LinkedIn ad type and all the announcements from Snap’s partner summit.

Watch the episode on YouTube or listen wherever you consume your podcasts.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

New Ad Types from LinkedIn

LinkedIn announced that they will allow advertisers to Boost organic posts on their company profile, paying to increase the post’s reach to a set audience.

The platform will also launch Event Ads so brands can promote their virtual LinkedIn events. New event analytics will give brands more insight into who is attending their event and how they are engaging with event posts.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

Read More

Brand Profiles Come to Snapchat

Snapchat announced public profiles for businesses on the platform. With these profiles, brands can host all of their Snapchat content in one place and access management and analytics tools through Business Manager.

Read More

Google Ads Introduces Monthly Spend Limits

Google Ads quietly updated their help center documentation to say that advertisers could set an account-level monthly spend limit that can be applied to all campaigns. Since recording the episode, the documentation has been changed again and removed any mention of monthly spend limits.

Hi @adsliaison! This week we covered the updated payments help doc & the new "monthly spend limit across all campaigns" [17:45 https://t.co/XoetftHW9e] This morning it appears the update has been removed:https://t.co/Bdp1xgBLvk Can you provide more info on this? #ppcchat pic.twitter.com/ttB7qcbiyC — Marketing O'Clock (@MarketingOClock) May 28, 2021

Take of the Week

Allow us to Direct you to this week’s take from Amalia Fowler and Rob Bettis.

Google Reps are getting increasingly aggressive because the value they provide continues to decline. Be. Better. https://t.co/CL1O7JV2IZ — Rob Bettis (@robbettis) May 26, 2021

ICYMI

A Tweet from Duane Brown sparked a conversation about agency billing options.

A client wants our agency to pay for ad costs and then we bill it back to them…. pic.twitter.com/Nu7hMzDGLG — Duane Brown 🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈 (@duanebrown) May 19, 2021

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

Lightning Round

We answer your burning digital marketing questions

Who do advertisers need to follow on Twitter ASAP?

What is Google’s latest advice regarding the Page Experience Update?

When will you start seeing the Google News Showcase?

Where might you start seeing App ads?

Why are SEOs planning on removing AMP from their site?

How can you earn a blue checkmark on Twitter?

If you’re looking for more information on our show, head over to the Marketing O’Clock site. Be sure to subscribe and join us on Discord!

Featured Image Credit: Samanta Hanson, Cypress North