LinkedIn Launches Engagement Retargeting & This Week’s Digital Marketing News [PODCAST]

LinkedIn makes a big engagement announcement, Bing Webmaster Tools are sharper than ever, Twitter finally allows users to schedule tweets in advance, and hosts Jess Budde, Greg Finn, and Christine “Shep” Zirnheld are here to tell you about all the news you may have missed this week.

Plus, we’re back on camera! If you missed seeing us, you can tune into this week’s episode on the Search Engine Journal YouTube channel to see our smiling faces broadcasting from home.

Join us as we break down the biggest digital marketing news of the week:

This long-awaited feature has us overjoyed, delighted, and dare we say, rejoicing?

LinkedIn announced that they will allow advertisers to create remarketing audiences based on engagement with lead forms or videos on the platform.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Advertisers should see this feature rolling out in their accounts over the next month.

Twitter users finally have the ability to schedule Tweets to be posted in the future.

This is an awesome opportunity for brands to schedule updates for product launches or events without using a third-party tool.

When composing a tweet on the desktop version of Twitter.com, click the calendar icon to schedule your tweet. Tweets can be scheduled as far out as 2022.

Bing launched a new Site Scan tool to crawl your site and check for technical issues.

It priorities issues with your site as errors (highest priority), warnings (priority), and notices (lowest severity) so you’ll know which issues to tackle first to improve the health of your site.

Bing also updated and improved their backlink research tool, which shows links from unique top referring domains, links on a per-page level, and top anchor text for your site and competitor’s sites.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

In our take of the week segment, Steve Hammer is losing all faith in Google’s close variant matching.

This is a new PPC match problem I'm seeing. BMM where a word is omitted. Example Blue widget system – matching for blue widget. The system needless to say is a huge change in intent Anyone else? #ppcchat — Steve Hammer (@armondhammer) June 3, 2020

This week’s ICYMI comes from Steven van Vessum, who shows us the right way to opt-out of featured snippets.

By now most of you know about the Featured Snippet change. Careful now… I see LOADS of people advising to use the "nosnippet" meta tag. 🛑DON'T. DO. IT.🛑 What you're looking for is the max-snippet tag. Lower the max length until your FS snippet turns into a regular one. pic.twitter.com/9nMR3VOyd9 — Steven van Vessum (@Stevenvvessum) January 23, 2020

Then, we answer your burning digital marketing questions during our lightning round.

Who proved they were the GOAT at spotting new PPC features in the wild?

What is Pinterest’s new visual search feature?

When will you be able to access Explanations for Google Ads performance changes?

Where can you spot Google’s new scroll to text feature?

Why are our hosts comparing Google Maps’ new location sharing to a digital speakeasy?

How can users bulk delete old Facebook posts? Our hosts are sharing some of their oldest and most embarrassing posts to show you how (or how not).

Plus, what do Google’s core vitals have to do with a tortoise abduction from the Buffalo Zoo? Tune in to find out!

If you enjoyed the show, head over to the Marketing O’Clock site to read today’s articles and subscribe.

Thank you to our sponsors!

Ahrefs – An all-in-one SEO toolset that gives you the tools you need to rank your website in Google and get tons of search traffic.

Opteo – Helps Google Ads managers automate time-consuming manual tasks so they can spend more time on high-level strategy and creative work.

Featured Image Credit: Cypress North