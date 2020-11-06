LinkedIn’s New Company Engagement Report & This Week’s Digital Marketing News [PODCAST]

Jess Budde, Greg Finn, and Christine “Shep” Zirnheld are back with another episode of Marketing O’Clock.

This week, why you shouldn’t discount Microsoft Advertising this holiday season and LinkedIn proposes more account-based marketing with a handy new report.

LinkedIn Company Engagement Report

LinkedIn announced a new report, the Company Engagement Report, that has new data for account-based B2B marketers.

The report breaks down engagement data by company so advertisers can see who their content is reaching and how their audience is engaging with their content.

New metrics include total ad engagement, total organic engagement, member targeted, total website visits, and more.

The report is free to all advertisers in LinkedIn Campaign Manager.

Microsoft Advertising Promotion Extensions

Microsoft Advertising announced the launch of promotion extensions ahead of the holiday season.

To use the extensions, similar to promotion extensions on Google Ads, advertisers select an occasion from a pre-defined list provided by Microsoft featuring common discount themes including Christmas, Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Back to Schoool, and Summer Sale.

Then, advertisers can specify the promotion type, dates, and details to display with their ads.

These can be applied at the account, campaign, or ad group level, but Microsoft Advertising stipulated that the landing page used with promotion extensions must include promotion details.

In our take of the week segment, Cyrus Shepard poked fun at the SEO community with an extremely timely take:

If SEO Twitter ran the election: SEOs: Votes correlate with speech length! Google: Just run good candidates Bill Slawski: Here are some election patents Tech SEOs: How to determine winners using Python Barry Swartz: That's old Neil Patel: Votes correlate with speech length! — Cyrus (@CyrusShepard) November 4, 2020

Then, ICYMI Taylor Holiday explains why now is a good time for Facebook Advertisers to “Buy the Dip”.

Buy the dip. Stock the cupboard. Today's traffic is Black Friday's revenue. Daily CPM's on FB: Election vs. Post-Election. pic.twitter.com/rLgK3VR6UI — Taylor Holiday (@TaylorHoliday) November 5, 2020

We’ll answer your burning digital marketing questions during our lighting round segment:

Who is getting the full week of Thanksgiving off and why will advertisers care?

What should you do with old URLs for Black Friday pages?

When you should check in on your Google Ads device bid adjustments?

Where in LinkedIn Ads Campaign Manager can you find new bulk actions?

Why is YouTube phasing out full-day masthead ads?

How can you transform the content on your website into a short video?

