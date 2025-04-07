Kinsta WordPress Updater Prevents Failed Plugin Updates

WordPress hosting provider Kinsta announced an automated plugin updater that detects and recovers from bad updates by rolling back the plugin to its previous state and preventing downtime from affecting website performance. Failed plugin updates are prevented from going live and publishers are immediately notified.

Kinsta shared that a scan of users indicated that the average WordPress installation has 21 active WordPress plugins, suggesting that the average WordPress site is becoming increasingly complex.

That kind of plugin usage means that time spent updating and troubleshooting issues can take up a greater amount of time. Plugins don’t always function well with each other which can lead to updating issues. Kinsta’s new Automatic Updates solves that issue by completely automating plugin updates which will assure that all plugins are up to date.

Keeping WordPress Plugins Updated Is A Security Issue

Outdated plugins can quickly escalate into a nightmare scenario due to vulnerabilities which in turn can have a profound negative effect on search performance. An effective plan for updating plugin is essential for every WordPress-powered website.

According to Kinsta:

“Nothing confirms the need for automatic updates like finding plugins and themes that are not just out of date but also dangerously vulnerable to security breaches”

Advanced Configuration Options

The new plugin updater enables users to choose update days and time windows and can choose custom URLs for testing. False positives can be reduced by hiding dynamic elements. Sensitivity settings allow users to be able to set how strictly visual differences are flagged, further decreasing false positives.

All plugin updates are logged and can be reviewed by users, including before and after screenshots. Users can be emailed for both successful and unsuccessful updates.

The new service costs $3/month for each environment where the service is active, with zero limits to the amount of managed plugins and themes that are monitored.

Featured Image by Shutterstock/Krakenimages.com