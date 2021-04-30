iOS 14.5 Update Launches & More Digital Marketing News

On this week’s episode of Marketing O’Clock, Apple’s controversial iOS 14.5 update is rolling out on an iPhone near you and our team is here to tell you everything you need to know. Plus, sneaky SEO professionals discover Google’s local car search project and Spotify is rolling out a podcast subscription service.

Listen on your favorite podcast player or catch the episode on YouTube!

iOS 14.5

After months of conversation amongst privacy advocates and the digital marketing community, Apple is finally rolling out its iOS 14.5 update.

With the update, when users open an app (like Facebook) on their iPhone, they’ll get a notification from the App Tracking Transparency tool asking if they want to continue to allow that app to track their activity on other sites.

The change is sure to have ripple effects on ad targeting, conversion reporting, and attribution.

Spotify Launches Podcast Subscription Service

Spotify announced that they will soon allow creators to charge listeners for content through a monthly subscription. Creators can choose between 3 pricing tiers, $2.99, 5.99, & $7.99.

Spotify will not be taking a cut of the revenue from these subscriptions but will charge a 5% fee starting in 2023.

Google Local Car Inventory

After doing some sleuthing, SEO Jim Kreinbrink found a local car search that is in development at Google. The page, which has since been taken down, showed users an inventory of cars available at local dealerships.

Google has not confirmed if or when local car search will launch.

Take of the Week

This week’s take comes from both Sarah Stemen and Pamela Lund. If “<brand name> landing page” is strong, we’d prefer to be weak.

I always do, too, and then I feel better when the suggested headlines are things like “<brand name> landing page”. — Pamela Lund (@Pamela_Lund) April 23, 2021

ICYMI

Shaun Elley is here to assure you that you’re not color blind, Google Ads is just really confusing.

It still cracks me up that its a RED arrow when cost goes down. But why is it Green when CPC goes down?#ppcchat pic.twitter.com/qhWduQpvBz — Shaun Elley (@selley2134) April 23, 2021

