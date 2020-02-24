Ask Me Anything About PPC: Introducing Our New Monthly Column

I am excited to announce that Search Engine Journal will be launching a new, monthly column: Ask Me Anything About PPC.

Starting in March, we will start answering your questions about all paid search, paid social, and digital advertising.

Be sure to check in on the second Tuesday of every month heading forward to see the latest installment of Ask Me Anything About PPC.

Meet Our PPC Expert: Navah Hopkins of Hennessey Digital

Helping us get started with this new initiative is the super smart and talented Navah Hopkins.

Hopkins has been doing PPC marketing since 2012.

She currently manages the strategy and execution of paid media, as well as leading a team of paid search and paid social champions at Hennessey Digital, an integrated digital marketing agency.

Hopkins has been a contributor to Search Engine Journal for more than a year and has written for other industry blogs, including WordStream and SEMrush.

She is a frequent speaker at industry conferences, including Pubcon, and all around awesome human being.

Here’s what Navah had to say about this new Search Engine Journal column:

“PPC is more than just paid search and it can be hard to stay on top of everything. There are no ‘dumb’ questions as this industry is always changing.

Whether you want to talk about ad copy, budgets, innovative tools, or have a safe space to check your strategies, I’m excited to empower you all on your own respective paths of profit and victory.”

Ask Navah Anything About PPC

Got PPC questions?

Head over to our form and submit your question now!

Featured Image credit: Paulo Bobita