Instagram Rolls Out In-App Local Business Profile Pages

Instagram is introducing a new way to showcase local businesses with in-app profile pages.

Raj Nijjer alerted me to this feature while providing several screenshots.

As you can see in the examples below, the pages look very much like Google local knowledge panels.

They have the business address, hours, contact information, and website.

Of course, a link to the business’s Instagram profile is featured prominently at the top of the page.

I reached out for more information about how Nijjer found these pages, as I’m not able to bring them up in my Instagram app.

He sent me a video showing that he simply searched for the location and tapped on a large button reading “View Information.”

You’ll see the screenshots above there’s an option to “Claim” the profile page on the top right of the page.

Users can claim a business profile page if they also have access to the business’s Facebook page.

Claiming a profile page will grant users the ability to edit the business information.

So if your business information is displayed incorrectly, that’s how to go about correcting it.

This addition to Instagram has not yet been officially announced by the company, and as I mentioned before I’m not able to replicate it.

So I’m not sure how widely the business profile pages are being rolled out at this point, but there’s evidence that at least some users are seeing them.