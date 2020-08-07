Instagram Introduces TikTok Rival ‘Reels’ & This Week’s Digital Marketing News [PODCAST]

This week, the team gets “Reels” about all the drama surrounding TikTok, from shutdown and acquisition rumors to Instagram’s version of the video app.

Plus, our “Outfluencers” (a.k.a., hosts) show you how not to make it big on social media and how not to pose for ecommerce product listings.

This week, Instagram launched their new feature called “Reels” to directly compete with TikTok.

Reels videos can be up to 15 seconds in length and can feature audio and music from licensed music companies.

Users can use AR effects from Instagram’s gallery in their videos as well as use the timer function to record hands-free.

When you publish a Reels video, it gets added to a new Reels tab on your profile and will post to the main Instagram feed for your followers to find.

Reels can also be discovered in the Explore tab in the new Reels section.

The launch of Reels couldn’t come at a better time for Instagram as security concerns around TikTok continue to grow.

The White House has threatened to ban the app in the United States as early as September 15, which marketers should consider when selecting social networks to focus their efforts and ad spend.

Microsoft formally announced that they are considering purchasing TikTok from their parent company ByteDance.

If the deal goes through, Microsoft would own and operate TikTok in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zeland.

Microsoft said that, if they do acquire the app, it will be subject to a complete security review and changes would be made to address the concerns of the government.

This week’s take of the week is brought to you by Arri Bagah, who has the ultimate elevator pitch in favor of hiring a great digital marketing agency.

Hiring agencies can be a hack to growth. If the agency is great of course. You're basically hiring an entire team for basically nothing. One monthly fee for 10 people. Instead of salaries, insurance, training for 10 full time employees. Most great agencies are underpriced. — Arri Bagah (@arribagah) August 5, 2020

Marketers beware! ICYMI, millions of unemployed Americans will stop receiving additional COVID-19 unemployment benefits this week. Courtesy of Kirk Williams.

Reminder: $600/wk additional unemployment checks end today for around 20M Americans. Expect some changes in Aug buyer behavior in your clients and consider including that as a heads up in monthly reports next week. #ppcchat HT @MorningBrew newsletter — Kirk Williams (@PPCKirk) July 31, 2020

Then, we answer your burning digital marketing questions in our lightning round segment.

Who was the Florida Man (or Florida Teen) behind that July Twitter hack?

What is the fallout of the July Facebook Ads boycott?

When is Facebook launching a campaign to support black-owned businesses?

Where can you see regional audience data for Snapchat users?

Why you should check the creative in your Google Ads app campaigns.

How bleak is the outlook for retailers this holiday season?

Featured Image Credit: Cypress North