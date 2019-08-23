30 Instagram Facts You Need to Know

ADVERTISEMENT

1. There are 1 billion active monthly Instagram users as of 2019.

2. Instagram officially launched in 2010 as an iPhone app. Within one month, it gained 1 million users (comparatively, it took Foursquare and Twitter two years to reach the 1 million user milestone).

3. 33% of the most-viewed stories are from businesses.

4. 200 million Instagram users visit at least one business profile every day, and 80% of accounts follow a business on Instagram.

5. There are 25 million businesses on Instagram.

6. Instagram is currently ranked the 13th most popular website in the world by Alexa.

7. Instagram is worth an estimated $100 billion.

8. The most engaged brands on Instagram include:

National Geographic: 112 million followers

Nike: 83.9 million followers

NBA: 38.3 million followers

Chanel: 35.4 million followers

Louis Vuitton: 32.6 million followers

Adidas: 23.9 million followers

Starbucks: 17.9 million followers

GoPro: 15.8 million followers

9. In 2017, the amount of daily active Instagram Stories users (200 million) surpassed Snapchat daily users (161 million).

10. One of Instagram’s most exciting recent developments was the ability to tag products within posts. Upon announcing the release of product tagging, Instagram highlighted the opportunities this presented for businesses:

“For brands, this means a new way to reach an engaged audience who are actively looking to their favorite creators for inspiration, and make it easier to shop a brand’s products.”

11. Facebook acquired Instagram for $1 billion in 2012.

12. Here are five of the most-followed Instagram accounts, as of 2019:

Instagram: 305 million followers

Cristiano Ronaldo: 173 million followers

Ariana Grande: 158 million followers

Selena Gomez: 152 million followers

Kim Kardashian West: 142 million followers

Kylie Jenner: 139 million followers

13. The Instagram photo with the most likes is this egg on a white background. The entire account (@world_record_egg) was created with the sole intention of getting the world record for the most likes, which was formerly held by Kylie Jenner.

14. 89.5% of Instagram photos are posted normally with no filter (at least from Instagram) added at all. (That’s one of the most surprising Instagram facts on this list!)

15. For photos that do include an Instagram filter, Clarendon is the most popular filter, followed by Juno, Ludwig, Lark, and Gingham.

16. So far, the most-used hashtag of 2019 is #love.

17. In celebration of Pride Month in June, Instagram turned the rings around stories into a rainbow if the stories included a pride-related hashtag.

18. To compete with Twitter’s Vine, Instagram released its then 15-second video component to its platform in 2013. Within the first 24 hours, 5 million videos were uploaded. Now, Instagram Stories are one of Instagram’s most popular features and can run up to 60 seconds.

19. The creators of Instagram – Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger – met each other while attending Stanford. Both left the company in 2018 to pursue new projects.

20. Adam Mosseri serves as the current Head of Instagram. He has been with Instagram’s parent company Facebook for more than 10 years and oversees Instagram’s engineering, product, and operations.

22. Instagram is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

23. Instagram employs 550 people around the world.

24. 37% of all U.S. adults use Instagram.

25. Here’s the global breakdown of Instagram users in 2019:

United States: 110 million

Brazil: 66 million

India: 64 million

Indonesia: 56 million

Russia: 35 million

Turkey: 34 million

Japan: 24 million

United Kingdom: 22 million

Mexico: 20 million

Germany: 18 million

26. 43% of U.S. Instagram users are female.

27. 39% of U.S. adult residents who live in urban areas use Instagram. 31% of users are in rural areas, with another 28% in the suburbs.

28. Average age of Instagram users:

18-29: 59%

30-49: 33%

50-64: 18%

65+: 8%

29. Annual household income for Instagram users in 2019

$30-49,999: 32%

$50-74,999: 32%

$75,000 or more: 37%

30. Average education level for Instagram users in 2019:

High School Degree or Less: 27%

Some College: 37%

College: 33%

