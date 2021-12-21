Who Needs Dedicated Hosting – And Why?

Tired of your website being slowed down by other sites on the same server?

Do you need more space for your growing number of website visitors and customers?

Are your website needs outgrowing your current web hosting plan?

If so, it may be time to consider upgrading to dedicated hosting.

What Is Dedicated Hosting?

Dedicated hosting allows you to have an entire server for your website, applications, and business – all to yourself.

The single-tenant infrastructure, large amount of space (storage), and extensive processing power ensure that you don’t have to worry about issues from sharing resources with other customers.

Additionally, you can host multiple sites and run multiple applications with hyperfast processing speeds and high-grade security.

This is what gives dedicated servers a large benefit over other server types.

Dedicated servers can act as the lifeblood of your company when you utilize all of the key components of a server. These servers will become a vital part of your company’s day-to-day routine without you knowing.

Who Needs Dedicated Hosting?

If you own or manage any of the types of businesses below, you may need a dedicated server.

The types of organizations that can benefit from dedicated hosting are:

Midsize to large companies with 500+ employees that manage large amounts of data. If your business contains databases, large inventory/supply chain infrastructure, and hundreds of ecommerce transactions hourly, you need a dedicated server.

System administrators, developers, and information technology businesses that need to customize their server environment to their specifications and run resource-intensive web applications, such as content management systems, custom software, API-driven applications, software as a service, and ecommerce sites need dedicated servers.

Agencies and web hosting resellers need dedicated servers to host their clients' websites. A dedicated server allows them to manage their clients in one place without needing to manage multiple hosting accounts on various providers.

Benefits Of Dedicated Hosting

Does your business align with any of the above categories? If yes, you have the ability to open your website up to a world of new possibilities.

Dedicated servers drastically reduce your business’s downtime by providing the power, pace, and speed you need to thrive.

Single-tenant infrastructure means your server is used by you; you will be the single owner of that server.

You do not share resources with other customers from your web hosting provider.

Dedicated servers have large amounts of storage to support enterprise websites or applications.

There is also plenty of room on the primary and secondary drives to completely backup files, ensuring that there is never a loss of crucial business data.

Increased Speed

Help your high-powered websites and applications thrive instead of being slowed down by resources that are shared with other customers.