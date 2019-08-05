Improve Your PPC Performance with These 7 Expert Actions [WEBINAR]

Over the last decade, the number of account and campaign parameters to consider has shot up almost 20 times.

How are PPC specialists expected to know which actions to choose for the best results?

And what exactly do you need to do to continually increase performance while staying ultra competitive in the marketplace?

Our upcoming presentation will answer all those vital questions – and many more.

Join our next live webinar on Wednesday, August 14 at 2 p.m. ET as Adzooma’s Puneet Vaghela and Sal Mohammed share seven essential PPC optimization strategies that are proven to boost ROI, save time, and reduce spend.

From set up, budgeting and account structure, to the use of data, technology integrations and audience settings, this valuable webinar will cover it all.

Join us for the webinar to:

Gain insight into areas of paid search strategy and optimization you wouldn’t have heard of or thought of previously. These are the real deal expert tips that make the big, fast, and consistent difference to results.

Have a far greater understanding of optimization strategies designed to quickly improve your PPC campaign performance.

Know how to set up, manage, and optimize your PPC activity, the right way. The expert way.

I will host a live Q&A session following the presentation.

Register today!