3 Ways Top Websites Personalize On-Site Content

Your product or service isn’t one-size-fits-all, so shouldn’t your content be dynamic, too?

The best websites convince potential customers to continue their journey and ultimately convert with high-quality, conversion-friendly, personalized content.

This requires a solid understanding of your audience and their behaviors both on and offline.

In this article, you’ll see how three top websites use personalized on-site content to turn prospects into customers.

We’ll also share how small businesses can implement realistic and affordable solutions that accomplish the same goals.

1. Netflix Uses Data to Dominate Streaming Services

With 209 million subscribers, how can Netflix offer such personalized, curated content just for you?

From recommending titles specific to your family profile to sending a binge-worthy list of films straight to your inbox, it all starts with data collection.

Netflix understands not only who its customer is but how that customer interacts with its platform.

3 Ways Netflix Masters Personalized On-Site Content

1. Personalized Recommendations

Netflix may have an army of data analysts and a sophisticated algorithm that learns about its audience via a combination of human and AI-driven programs, but small businesses can gain handy insights too by using free or premium software. See the examples below to help you offer personalized, dynamic content.

2. Trends

Netflix gains insights from third-party data to build relevant content for its website and viewers.

Small businesses have access to similar software, including the options listed below, to keep on top of trends within their respective businesses.

3. Original Content

Netflix found its place in the oversaturated world of T.V. and film by offering original content on its streaming service with original series like “House of Cards,” “Narcos,” and “Orange Is the New Black.”

You can create original content that includes all of the same elements as a nail-biting television series: well-written copy, informative content, an engaging narrative, and a memorable takeaway or call to action.

Tips and Tools for Small Businesses

Create Personalized and Dynamic Text, Images, and CTAs

There are affordable tools that you can use for your website like:

Hyper.is.

Google Optimize.

Personyze.

Optimizely.

Right Message.

Track What’s Trending in Your Industry

You can use these tools:

Google Trends.

Buzzsumo.

Quora.

Reddit.

Ahrefs.

Create Original, SEO-Friendly, and Engaging Content

This requires the skill of an experienced writer. It’s an investment that will offer a significant ROI if done correctly.

You can then utilize one of the personalization tools mentioned above so your high-quality copy, videos, or images adjust depending on the user’s behavior and demographics.

2. Aveda Creates an Interactive Experience by Using Quizzes and AI

According to Epsilon, 80% of consumers are more likely to shop for brands that provide a personalized experience.

Many successful beauty brands, such as Aveda, Bumble & Bumble, and Sephora offer customers personalized, on-site expertise by learning about each customer’s individual needs.

Aveda offers customers “tailor-made” products by asking a series of questions to keep the visitor on the website longer, guide them towards purchasing the right product or service, and conveniently merge an in-store and online shopping experience.

Quizzes and AI tools make for an effective lead generation tactic.

In most cases, the shopper will have to enter their name and email address to get their results. But even if the customer doesn’t make an immediate purchase, you can use their results to send personalized emails and retargeting campaigns to nudge the customer along their journey.

3 Ways Aveda Masters Personalized On-Site Content

1. Interactive Quizzes

Consumers demand personalization and will share their information to get it. Ninety-one percent (91%) of consumers are more likely to shop with brands that provide offers and recommendations that are relevant to them.

Aveda’s quiz asks several questions about the user’s hair, for example. Once the results are ready, Aveda will offer the best products and services for the user’s hair type and concerns, as well as highly relevant blog articles and resources.

2. AI

Try-on tools driven by sophisticated computer programs and artificial intelligence are popping up on sites across the web.

For Aveda, this meant a 220% jump in try-on tool traffic and a 5x increase in salon locator visits vs. site average.

While the technology is currently in its infancy, expect to see an explosive growth of websites in all industries using try-on technology over the next few years, allowing for more affordable solutions to arise.

3. Personalized Retargeting and Remarketing Campaigns

Aveda strategically uses its on-site data to lure off-site traffic back to the site.

Before you dive into either of these, it’s best to understand the difference by reading, Remarketing vs. Retargeting: Are They The Same Thing?

Aveda and other companies use multiple forms of retargeting and remarketing, such as:

Off-Site Retargeting. Cross-Channel Retargeting Ads Email Retargeting Ads Dynamic Retargeting Ads Google Remarketing Ads TikTok Retargeting Ads

On-Site Retargeting.

Cart abandonment messages/popups relating to the products in the customer’s cart.

relating to the products in the customer’s cart. Blog and product recommendations based on items the shopper viewed.

Tips for Small Businesses and Tools to Use

Include Quizzes on Your Site

Gain visitors’ confidence and improve your lead generation by including impressive and affordable quizzes on your site.

Here are some tools worth exploring:

Ceros.

Jebbit.

Interact.

OutGrow.

LeadQuizzes.

Qzzr.

Riddle.

Create On-Site Try-on Experiences

The average business doesn’t have the resources to hire a team of engineers and developers to create artificially intelligent virtual shopping experiences.

But don’t let that deter you from exploring the following options that offer business owners the ability to create their own on-site try-on experiences:

YouCam.

Modiface.

Facestyle.

Quytech.

Looking for the right tool to help with your retargeting efforts?

Here’s a list of popular SAAS companies offering solutions for businesses of all sizes and budgets:

SharpSpring Ads.

ClickMeter.

MailChimp.

ReTargeter.

AdRoll.

Finteza.

Criteo.

Fixel.

3. Adidas Embraces an All-Encompassing On-Site Personalization Strategy

“The most important store we have in the world is .com, period,” said Adidas C.E.O., Kasper Rorsted.

Before on-site personalization became the standard, Adidas created a functional website that:

Allowed customers to curate and save products to wish lists.

Implemented attribute-based and collaborative filtering product recommendations for new customers.

And began offering behavior- and interest-based recommendations for repeat customers.

In addition, Adidas developed a phone app and loyalty program to complement consumers’ on-site interactions to create an even more integrated and personal relationship between Adidas and its followers.

3 Ways Adidas Masters Personalized On-Site Content

1. Proactive Listening: Give Them What They Want

Adidas sends personalized messages to its users.

Even more impressively, Adidas taps into its Salesforce data to deliver a dynamic homepage with copy, images, and videos specific to each user.

Adidas puts its brand in its consumers’ hands and adapts its message and brand accordingly.

2. Creators Club Loyalty Program

Adidas learned early on that it would have to put the consumer first with V.I.P. treatment to develop a loyal fanbase. Today, the Creators Club loyalty program offers attractive members-only benefits.

3. Adidas Mobile App

With Google’s focus on mobile-first indexing, expect significant growth of brand-developed applications. Mobile apps bridge the gap between brands and consumers by tracking them across their customer journey on multiple devices.

For example, the Adidas mobile app provides users with an exclusive shopping experience. In addition, the app delivers personalized content such as news and blogs after learning about the user’s style preferences and analyzing their behavior on the app and website.

Tips and Tools for Small Businesses

Implement Dynamic Content on Your Website

Create and use data-driven product or service recommendations, site search with dynamic content, dynamic CTAs, smart popups, dynamic on-page copy and images, and dynamic on-site banners.

Find the solution that works best for you and your audience — here are some to try out:

RightMessage.

If-So.

Personizely.

Omniconvert.

Utilize Loyalty Programs

Here are some programs worth exploring:

Open Loyalty.

Tada.

Yotpo.

FiveStars.

Smile.io.

TapMango.

LoyaltyLion.

AI Trillion.

Talkable.

Invest in a Mobile App

Add value to your brand by developing a mobile app. Plan carefully and work with app developers who understand your objectives.

If you start small and take on this task yourself, you can try one of the tools below:

Bubble.

Appypie.

GoNative.

iBuildApp.

Content Personalization Drives More Exceptional Experiences

This article covered ways top websites personalize on-site content, and we’ve only scratched the surface.

New advancements in technology will make personalizing on-site content and the overall experience even more engaging and inventive.

The next time you are on your favorite brand’s website, look beyond the product and note what they’re doing to create an exclusive, personalized experience for you.

Better yet, ask yourself how you can apply those lessons to your own website.

Featured image: Leonid Zarubin/Shutterstock