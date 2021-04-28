How to Report Indexing Issues in Google Search Console

Google Search Console is now letting site owners report indexing issues with the click of a button.

This feature is being tested via a pilot program in the US following the success of a prior test which allowed Search Console users to report urgent bugs.

Signed-in Search Console users in the US will soon see a “Report an Indexing Issue” button under the Index Coverage report and URL Inspection Tool articles in the Search Console Help Center.

The pilot test is currently rolling out and will be available to everyone in the US within a week.

Google will reassess whether it would be useful to expand this feature once it has been live for a few weeks.

The “Report an Indexing Issue” button is intended to be used as a last resort. Google says the best ways to resolve indexing issues are to consult its community forums and support documentation.

If site owners cannot find the help they’re looking for within those resources, then the “Report an Indexing Issue” button can be used to make Google aware of the problem.

After clicking the button, a form will appear asking a site owner to provide their name and website URL. They can describe their issue by selecting from the following options:

My website or web pages are not indexed in Google Search

My website or web pages are indexed but aren’t ranking appropriately in search results.

Google will then walk the site owner through a series of troubleshooting steps related to the issue they’re experiencing.

If those fail, then the issue can be reported directly to Google.

Source: Google Search Central on Twitter