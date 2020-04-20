Unfolding global events and shifts in the economy suggest your marketing strategy may need an about-face.

It’s time to find new marketing strategies to protect your business.

A hard look at your search marketing can help.

Join the next Search Engine Journal webinar on Wednesday, April 22 at 2 p.m. ET as Pat Reinhart, VP of Digital Strategies at Conductor, shares tips on how to optimize and best future-proof your search marketing.

In this presentation, we will:

Uncover how to utilize SEO best practices to safeguard your brand.

Determine which new paths in SEO lead to a more resilient business.

Learn new tactics to safeguard your digital presence.

While we may not be able to predict rapid market changes, we can prepare and adapt to those transformations with nimble, SEO-forward moves that best position your company for challenging business environments in 2020 and beyond.

I will host a live Q&A session following the presentation.

See you soon!