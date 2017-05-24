The Perfect Fit: How to Find the Right PPC Agency [WEBINAR]

Thinking of hiring an agency to step up your PPC game? You’ll want to find an agency that helps you achieve all your business goals.

But with hundreds of agencies out there, how do you find the agency that’s the perfect fit for you? And how do you make the most of your agency investment?

Our next answer will help you answer these and all your other burning questions about hiring the right PPC agency.

Join us for the next SEJ ThinkTank on May 31 at 2 pm ET.

This free, hour-long webinar will equip you with techniques to choose an agency that best suits your business.

Joe Khoei, SalesX CEO, and Aaron Levy, Elite SEM manager of client strategy, will share their expert advice on how to find a PPC agency and manage the relationship. SEJ Founder Loren Baker will moderate the webinar.

You’ll also learn:

What your PPC agency should be doing.

How to set SMART goals.

Major red flags to look out for.

How to monitor your account activity.

How to fire your PPC agency.

How to find the best PPC agency for you.

The webinar will wrap up with a Q&A session that gives attendees a chance to get their questions answered.

Find the Right Agency Fit

Hiring a PPC agency is one of the most important marketing investments you’ll ever make. Our webinar will ensure you hire an agency that’s up to the task and best meets your needs. Reserve your spot now!

