Hostinger Makes WordPress Agentic Web-Ready

Hostinger announced a new AI-agent optimization feature that makes any WordPress website AI-agent-friendly, optimizing websites to provide the best experience for humans using AI agents to compare products, plan vacations, and perform other tasks that are part of a user’s information and consumer journey.

Agentic Web

The Agentic Web is a new reality of the Internet based on reducing friction for Agentic AI. Agentic AI refers to AI bots that go out into the web to complete tasks on behalf of humans.

The original version of the web was optimized as a platform for interactions with people. The Agentic Web is optimized for interactions with AI agents. What makes the Agentic Web possible is a collection of protocols and standards that make it easy for a person’s AI agent to crawl and complete tasks on websites.

Consumers are increasingly relying on AI for their information needs, and this includes product research. Just as websites had to become mobile-friendly to keep up with how users were consuming information, informational and e-commerce websites also need to begin considering how to capture that audience comprised of AI agents working on behalf of consumers.

Hostinger’s Web2Agent

Hostinger announced a new feature called Web2Agent. Web2Agent makes WordPress websites Agentic AI friendly with a single click. Web2Agent also works on Hostinger’s proprietary website builder.

According to Hostinger:

“Web2Agent is an experimental feature developed and operated by Hostinger. It transforms your website into a fully AI-compatible agent that can be easily discovered, understood, and accessed by AI tools. It currently works best with Claude, Cursor and tools supporting MCP protocol and we’re working on integrating it with ChatGPT, Gemini, and other autonomous AI agents. As the internet shifts toward an agent-driven future, this feature helps position your website as a first-class participant in that ecosystem – intelligent, accessible, and interoperable.”

Enabling Web2Agent makes websites ready for interaction with AI while also respecting robots.txt and conforming to LLMs.txt.

Hostinger explains that it currently works with the MCP protocol and with any other tools and apps that connect to that protocol. It will be adding more protocols in the near future.

Read more at Hostinger:

AI is making standard websites outdated – here’s how to keep up

Featured Image by Shutterstock/Rabbi Creative