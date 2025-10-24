Holiday Email Deliverability: 4 Expert Tips To Reach More Inboxes

This post was sponsored by Campaign Monitor. The opinions expressed in this article are the sponsor’s own.

Does it seem like fewer emails are getting delivered?

Are bounce rates and spam numbers too high for your liking?

Your well-crafted campaigns are at risk.

They are at risk of missing the mark if deliverability isn’t a priority.

Why Are My Email Delivery Scores So Low?

Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and year-end sales push email volume to record highs, prompting mailbox providers (MBPs) like Gmail and Yahoo to tighten spam filters and raise the bar for acceptable sending practices.

How Can I Ensure Marketing Emails Reach Inboxes?

To help your emails reach subscribers when it matters most, our email deliverability experts outline four practical tips for safeguarding inbox placement, without sounding “salesy” or relying on quick fixes.

1. Understand & Strengthen Deliverability For Better Results

What Is Email Deliverability?

Email deliverability refers to whether your message actually reaches the recipient’s inbox.

What Determines Email Deliverability?

Each time an email is sent, the email passes through two critical stages.

Stage 1: Delivery.

Your email is sent to an MBP (e.g., Gmail, Outlook). It is either accepted or rejected.

Rejections can be hard bounces (invalid addresses) or soft bounces (temporary issues like a full mailbox).

Stage 2: Inbox placement.

Once accepted, MBPs decide whether to:

Place your email in the inbox. Route it to promotions. Filter it as spam.

What Causes Marketing Emails To Be Marked As Spam?

The judgment to flag an email as spam depends on:

During peak season, email volume can double or triple, especially around Black Friday/Cyber Monday.

MBPs must guard against spammers, so legitimate senders face stricter scrutiny.

Understanding these mechanics helps marketers avoid being mistaken for unwanted senders and improves inbox placement.

For a deeper dive into how email deliverability works, check out this full guide.

2. Build & Maintain a Strong Sender Reputation

Mailbox providers rely on sender reputation to separate trusted messages from spam.

What Is Sender Reputation?

Two factors determine sender reputation:

Audience Engagement . High open and click rates send positive signals. MBPs also track how long recipients read messages, whether they add you to contacts, or delete without opening.

. High open and click rates send positive signals. MBPs also track how long recipients read messages, whether they add you to contacts, or delete without opening. List Quality. Permission and relevance are critical. New holiday sign-ups should go through a compliant opt-in process, supported by a welcoming automation that sets expectations.

How Do I Get A Better Sender Reputation?

To keep your reputation strong:

Re-engage inactive subscribers early, well before the holiday surge.

inactive subscribers early, well before the holiday surge. Remove dormant contacts if they stay unresponsive.

dormant contacts if they stay unresponsive. Honor unsubscribe requests promptly.

Maintaining this “good standing” ensures your campaigns consistently reach the inbox.

For practical steps, explore best practices for building healthy lists: https://www.campaignmonitor.com/resources/guides/building-an-email-list/

3. Don’t Over-Spice Your Email Program

It’s tempting to send more emails to more people as the holidays approach.

However, sudden changes can trigger spam filters.

MBPs closely monitor sending patterns, and abrupt spikes can undo months of good reputation.

Do:

Keep your cadence steady and test any new segments early.

your cadence steady and test any new segments early. Maintain clear, bot-protected signup forms and offer preference options so users can “opt down” rather than unsubscribe entirely.

Don’t:

Send to old or inactive lists, or change your sending domain in Q4.

Ignore warning signs like falling open rates or rising complaints.

For guidance on email frequency and audience expectations, see Campaign Monitor’s insights on email engagement: https://www.campaignmonitor.com/resources/guides/email-engagement/

4. Monitor Key Metrics Like a Hawk

Even seasoned marketers may see deliverability metrics fluctuate during the holidays. Careful monitoring helps catch issues before they escalate:

Bounce rates : Hard bounces above 2% call for immediate action.

: Hard bounces above 2% call for immediate action. Complaint rates : Aim for 0.1% or lower to avoid spam folder placement.

: Aim for 0.1% or lower to avoid spam folder placement. Opt-out rates : A sudden rise means your frequency or content may need adjustment.

: A sudden rise means your frequency or content may need adjustment. Open rates by domain : Consistency across Gmail, Yahoo, and others indicates healthy inbox placement.

: Consistency across Gmail, Yahoo, and others indicates healthy inbox placement. Reputation signals: Tools like Gmail Postmaster reveal if your domain is being flagged.

Remember that mailbox providers increasingly use AI and machine learning to evaluate sender behavior and content quality. Authentic engagement is key. To learn more about measuring success, visit Campaign Monitor’s email marketing benchmarks: https://www.campaignmonitor.com/resources/guides/email-marketing-benchmarks/

How To Use These Tips To Create High-Deliverability Holiday Email Campaigns

Landing in the inbox is a privilege, not a guarantee, so always be sure to:

Secure explicit opt-in and send only wanted content. Keep your sender reputation strong with healthy engagement and clean lists. Avoid sudden changes in cadence or audience. Watch key metrics and adapt quickly when anomalies appear.

These steps help marketers navigate heavy holiday email traffic while maintaining trust and engagement with subscribers.

Campaign Monitor’s tools can further support these efforts by simplifying list management, automating welcome journeys, and providing detailed reporting, without overcomplicating your workflow.

By combining smart strategy with careful monitoring, you’ll set the stage for a successful holiday season where every email has the best chance to shine in the inbox.

