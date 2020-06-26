Hackers Use Google Analytics to Steal Credit Cards

An investigation by Kaspersky Lab has uncovered a new hacking technique that uses Google Analytics to steal credit card numbers, user agents, IP addresses, passwords… basically everything.

This isn’t an exploit in Google Analytics itself.

Hackers are exploiting the trusted status given to Google Analytics by all browsers in order to steal information from hacked sites by using Google Analytics as a way to transfer that data.

According to Kaspersky Lab:

“…we identified several cases where this service was misused: attackers injected malicious code into sites, which collected all the data entered by users, and then sent it via Analytics. As a result, the attackers could access the stolen data in their Google Analytics account.”

Kaspersky’s report noted that the exploit is stealing everything that is shared with the affected website, including credit card information but presumably that means password information as well.

“…the script collects everything anyone inputs on the site (as well as information about the user who entered the data: IP address, User Agent, time zone). The collected data is encrypted and sent using the Google Analytics Measurement Protocol.”

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The exploit apparently steals “everything” from passwords, name and address, credit cards and even the personal information of the person sharing their information.

How the Exploit Works

A site first has to be exploitable, which means that it operates with vulnerable software that allows an attacker to gain control.

Once the site has been compromised, the attacker uploads code that siphons off information that users share on the site, like passwords and credit card numbers.

Google Analytics Used to Steal Credit Cards

Google Analytics is a free software provided by Google to help publishers measure the traffic from other sites to their own sites. Google analytics is how site owners understand how site visitors are interacting with their site.

It’s commonly used to track advertising related traffic in order to know where a campaign is generating more income than is being spent to advertise.

The way that attackers steal user information is by adding their own Google Analytics code into the website, exploiting Google Analytics to send the code to them.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Content Security Policy Header Flaw

Security headers are a way to secure a website against attacks like cross site scripting and script injection, to help stop data theft attacks.

One of these security headers is called a Content Security Policy (CSP) header.

The CSP header tells a browser which domains are trusted for downloading scripts. This keeps a hacker from downloading viruses from another website onto a site visitor’s browser.

According to a report in The Hacker News, the flaw in the CSP header is that on sites that use Google Analytics, Google Analytics is specified in the CSP as a trusted source of scripts.

Thus, because Google Analytics is a trusted source, the hackers are able add their own Google Analytics code to websites and bypass content security protocols.

The Content Security Policy is powerless to stop it.

Developer Mode Cloaking

A quirky thing the hackers are doing is hiding the code when a browser is in Developer Mode. Presumably the hackers are assuming that a site publisher will be inspecting their site for rogue code while the publisher’s browser is in developer mode.

If you’re checking your site to see if there’s an issue, be sure your browser is not in developer mode.

What You Should Do

One way to know if your site is affected by this hack is to check if more than one Google Analytics code is on your site.

In the event that a sites Google Analytics code was completely replaced then that would be noticed because the analtyics would be reporting no traffic.

Removing the rogue analytics code is not enough though. If that code exists then that may mean there’s an underlying vulnerability on the site that allowed the attacker to place the rogue code in the first place.

Citations

Report by Kaspersky Labs

Web Skimming with Google Analytics

Article by The Hacker News

Hackers Using Google Analytics to Bypass Web Security and Steal Credit Cards