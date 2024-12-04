Gravatar Offers Free Domains To Use As Bluesky Handles

Gravatar announced a free domain name offer and Bluesky integration that makes it relatively easy to use a custom domain name as a Bluesky handle. A custom handle provides a more professional Bluesky presence compared to the standard generic versions like username.bsky.social. Integrating a domain name through Gravatar involves several steps on both platforms but is relatively easy compared to processes at a domain registrar.

Using a custom domain name through a domain name registrar requires a TXT record verification and adding a DNS record to the domain at the registrar. Claiming a domain name through Gravatar doesn’t require those extra steps, which significantly simplifies the process of using a custom domain at Bluesky.

Gravatar Domain Name Offer

The offer from Gravatar makes it simple to grab a domain name free for the first year directly from the Gravatar profile, which requires registering a free Gravatar profile (if one isn’t already registered). The option for selecting a domain name will be in the Gravatar dashboard.

Gravatar currently offers the following domains free for the first year with renewals at the standard rate the following year.

Free for the first year, renews at the following rates:

.link $9.00/year

.life $31.00/year

.live $28.00/year

.social $32.00/year

.bio $62.00/year

.fyi $18.00/year

.pro $21.00/year

.guru $35.00/year

.world $35.00/year

.ninja $19.00/year

Gravatar lists steps for completing the process:

1. Get Your Free Gravatar Domain 2. Verify Your Bluesky 3. Change Your Bluesky Handle 4. Reconnect Bluesky in Gravatar

Featured Image by Shutterstock/Koshiro K