Google’s SGE Gets An AI Upgrade: Now Generates Images & Written Content

Google has announced it’s testing new AI-powered features in its experimental Search Generative Experience (SGE).

The capabilities are designed to help users more easily visualize ideas and generate written content while searching.

The announcements come as part of Google’s ongoing efforts to develop “simpler and smarter” ways to provide valuable insights and help people make sense of information using AI.

AI-Powered Image Generation

SGE now allows users to create unique images through text prompts.

For example, searching for “draw a picture of a capybara wearing a chef’s hat and cooking breakfast” will provide AI-generated images in the search results.

With this feature, Google aims to help people visualize concepts during the search process.

Tapping on an image provides more details on how the AI expanded the initial query to create the visual. You can further customize the image by editing the text description.

Google notes that safeguards are in place, including blocking harmful or misleading content. Additionally, images will contain metadata and watermarks indicating they were AI-generated.

This image creation tool is currently available in English to a limited test group in the U.S. aged 18 and over.

AI-Powered Writing Inspiration

Another new feature in SGE involves generating written drafts to spark ideas and inspiration.

For instance, searching for “garage conversion projects” may provide a draft email to a contractor requesting a quote.

You can then export these drafts to tools like Google Docs and Gmail.

Google says this feature aims to assist longer research sessions by providing AI-assisted writing ideas.

This feature is limited to English and a small test group in the U.S. Google plans to gather feedback before potentially expanding availability.

Featured Image: Screenshot from blog.google/products/search/google-search-generative-ai-october-update/, October 2023.