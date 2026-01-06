Google’s Recommender System Breakthrough Detects Semantic Intent

Google published a research paper about helping recommender systems understand what users mean when they interact with them. Their goal with this new approach is to overcome the limitations inherent in the current state-of-the-art recommender systems in order to get a finer, detailed understanding of what users want to read, listen to, or watch at the level of the individual.

Personalized Semantics

Recommender systems predict what a user would like to read or watch next. YouTube, Google Discover, and Google News are examples of recommender systems for recommending content to users. Other kinds of recommender systems are shopping recommendations.

Recommender systems generally work by collecting data about the kinds of things a user clicks on, rates, buys, and watches and then using that data to suggest more content that aligns with a user’s preferences.

The researchers referred to those kinds of signals as primitive user feedback because they’re not so good at recommendations based on an individual’s subjective judgment about what’s funny, cute, or boring.

The intuition behind the research is that the rise of LLMs presents an opportunity to leverage natural language interactions to better understand what a user wants through identifying semantic intent.

The researchers explain:

“Interactive recommender systems have emerged as a promising paradigm to overcome the limitations of the primitive user feedback used by traditional recommender systems (e.g., clicks, item consumption, ratings). They allow users to express intent, preferences, constraints, and contexts in a richer fashion, often using natural language (including faceted search and dialogue). Yet more research is needed to find the most effective ways to use this feedback. One challenge is inferring a user’s semantic intent from the open-ended terms or attributes often used to describe a desired item. This is critical for recommender systems that wish to support users in their everyday, intuitive use of natural language to refine recommendation results.”

The Soft Attributes Challenge

The researchers explained that hard attributes are something that recommender systems can understand because they are objective ground truths like “genre, artist, director.” What they had problems with were other kinds of attributes called “soft attributes” that are subjective and for which they couldn’t be matched with movies, content, or product items.

The research paper states the following characteristics of soft attributes:

“There is no definitive “ground truth” source associating such soft attributes with items

The attributes themselves may have imprecise interpretations

And they may be subjective in nature (i.e., different users may interpret them differently)”

The problem of soft attributes is the problem that the researchers set out to solve and why the research paper is called Discovering Personalized Semantics for Soft Attributes in Recommender Systems using Concept Activation Vectors.

Novel Use Of Concept Activation Vectors (CAVs)

Concept Activation Vectors (CAVs) are a way to probe AI models to understand the mathematical representations (vectors) the models use internally. They provide a way for humans to connect those internal vectors to concepts.

So the standard direction of the CAV is interpreting the model. What the researchers did was to change that direction so that the goal is now to interpret the users, translating subjective soft attributes into mathematical representations for recommender systems. The researchers discovered that adapting CAVs to interpret users enabled vector representations that helped AI models detect subtle intent and subjective human judgments that are personalized to an individual.

As they write:

“We demonstrate … that our CAV representation not only accurately interprets users’ subjective semantics, but can also be used to improve recommendations through interactive item critiquing.”

For example, the model can learn that users mean different things by “funny” and be better able to leverage those personalized semantics when making recommendations.

The problem the researchers are solving is figuring out how to bridge the semantic gap between how humans speak and how recommender systems “think.”

Humans think in concepts, using vague or subjective descriptions (called soft attributes).

Recommender systems “think” in math: They operate on vectors (lists of numbers) in a high-dimensional “embedding space”.

The problem then becomes making the subjective human speech less ambiguous but without having to modify or retrain the recommender system with all the nuances. The CAVs do that heavy lifting.

The researchers explain:

“…we infer the semantics of soft attributes using the representation learned by the recommender system model itself.”

They list four advantages of their approach:

“(1) The recommender system’s model capacity is directed to predicting user-item preferences without further trying to predict additional side information (e.g., tags), which often does not improve recommender system performance. (2) The recommender system model can easily accommodate new attributes without retraining should new sources of tags, keywords or phrases emerge from which to derive new soft attributes. (3) Our approach offers a means to test whether specific soft attributes are relevant to predicting user preferences. Thus, we are able focus attention on attributes most relevant to capturing a user’s intent (e.g., when explaining recommendations, eliciting preferences, or suggesting critiques). (4) One can learn soft attribute/tag semantics with relatively small amounts of labelled data, in the spirit of pre-training and few-shot learning.”

They then provide a high-level explanation of how the system works:

“At a high-level, our approach works as follows. we assume we are given: (i) a collaborative filtering-style model (e.g.,probabilistic matrix factorization or dual encoder) which embeds items and users in a latent space based on user-item ratings; and (ii) a (small) set of tags (i.e., soft attribute labels) provided by a subset of users for a subset of items. We develop methods that associate with each item the degree to which it exhibits a soft attribute, thus determining that attribute’s semantics. We do this by applying concept activation vectors (CAVs) —a recent method developed for interpretability of machine-learned models—to the collaborative filtering model to detect whether it learned a representation of the attribute. The projection of this CAV in embedding space provides a (local) directional semantics for the attribute that can then be applied to items (and users). Moreover, the technique can be used to identify the subjective nature of an attribute, specifically, whether different users have different meanings (or tag senses) in mind when using that tag. Such a personalized semantics for subjective attributes can be vital to the sound interpretation of a user’s true intent when trying to assess her preferences.”

Does This System Work?

One of the interesting findings is that their test of an artificial tag (odd year) showed that the systems accuracy rate was barely above a random selection, which corroborated their hypothesis that “CAVs are useful for identifying preference related attributes/tags.”

They also found that using CAVs in recommender systems were useful for understanding “critiquing-based” user behavior and improved those kinds of recommender systems.

The researchers listed four benefits:

“(i) using a collaborative filtering representation to identify attributes of greatest relevance to the recommendation task; (ii) distinguishing objective and subjective tag usage; (iii) identifying personalized, user-specific semantics for subjective attributes; and (iv) relating attribute semantics to preference representations, thus allowing interactions using soft attributes/tags in example critiquing and other forms of preference elicitation.”

They found that their approach improved recommendations for situations where discovery of soft attributes are important. Using this approach for situations in which hard attributes are more the norm, such as in product shopping, is a future area of study to see if soft attributes would aid in making product recommendations.

Takeaways

The research paper was published in 2024 and I had to dig around to actually find it, which may explain why it generally went unnoticed in the search marketing community.

Google tested some of this approach with an algorithm called WALS (Weighted Alternating Least Squares), actual production code that is a product in Google Cloud for developers.

Two notes in a footnote and in the appendix explain:

“CAVs on MovieLens20M data with linear attributes use embeddings that were learned (via WALS) using internal production code, which is not releasable.” …The linear embeddings were learned (via WALS, Appendix A.3.1) using internal production code, which is not releasable.”

“Production code” refers to software that is currently running in Google’s user-facing products, in this case Google Cloud. It’s likely not the underlying engine for Google Discover, however it’s important to note because it shows how easily it can be integrated into an existing recommender system.

They tested this system using the MovieLens20M dataset, which is a public dataset of 20 million ratings, with some of the tests done with Google’s proprietary recommendation engine (WALS). This lends credibility to the inference that this code can be used on a live system without having to retrain or modify them.

The takeaway that I see in this research paper is that this makes it possible for recommender systems to leverage semantic data about soft attributes. Google Discover is regarded by Google as a subset of search, and search patterns are some of the data that the system uses to surface content. Google doesn’t say whether they are using this kind of method, but given the positive results, it is possible that this approach could be used in Google’s recommender systems. If that’s the case, then that means Google’s recommendations may be more responsive to users’ subjective semantics.

The research paper credits Google Research (60% of the credits), and also Amazon, Midjourney, and Meta AI.

The PDF is available here:

Discovering Personalized Semantics for Soft Attributes in Recommender Systems using Concept Activation Vectors

Featured Image by Shutterstock/Here