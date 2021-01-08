Google’s Question Hub Launches in the US & This Week’s Digital Marketing News [PODCAST]

On this week’s episode of Marketing O’Clock, hosts Greg Finn, Mark Saltarelli, and Jess Budde break down the biggest digital marketing news of the week.

Do you think that Google always has the answer for everything? Sometimes that’s not entirely the case.

Google is aiming to fill in those knowledge gaps with Question Hub – where publishers can submit their website’s content for Google’s unanswered questions.

Searchers are able to tell Google that their question was not answered by Google’s search results, and it will be submitted into Question Hub.

Originally, Google launched Question Hub in India, Indonesia, and Nigeria, but now US publishers and content creators can benefit from this unique product!

Making up 11% of all videos on Google News, YouTube is really making a splash in the news media world.

Comparatively, CNN, the second most prevalent news video source on Google News, only makes up around 2.1% of all news videos, John Shehata from NewzDash reports.

The Marketing O’Clock gang has their guesses as to why YouTube shows up so often, but one thing is for sure – if you want to rank, YouTube is a great place to go!

This week’s take of the week comes from Kirk Williams, author of “Ponderings of a PPC Professional.” Like most marketers, he’s baffled by Google Ads’ inherent lack of balance when it comes to new and exciting updates and preserving the data that we can see within our accounts.

Automation ≠ data loss. We shouldn’t have to choose between supporting automation + exciting changes in marketing tech, and losing access to important data. Those two things can stand together & someone expressing concern re: losing data doesn’t make them a Luddite. #ppcchat — Kirk Williams 🏔 (@PPCKirk) January 6, 2021

Next, in our ICYMI segment, Amy Bishop and Harrison J Hepp give us some insightful tips on what it really takes to become a full-time freelance marketer.

Yesterday @HarrisonJHepp asked a question about 1st steps for someone considering going FT freelance. We had a great convo. I remember not knowing where to start a few yrs ago so I wanted to share some high-level notes here for anyone else who may be curious #MarketingTwitter — Amy Bishop (@Hoffman8) January 4, 2021

Then we answer your burning digital marketing questions during our lightning round segment:

Who is going to take over as Facebook’s new Product Guy?

What do radishes in tutus have to do with AI?

Where did all my Facebook page’s likes go?

When did Google Partner status become such a hassle?

Why can’t all data reports be that colorful?

How can I make sure that I’m getting the right size bottle of whiskey?

