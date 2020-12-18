On this week’s episode of Marketing O’Clock, hosts Greg Finn, Mark Saltarelli, and Jess Budde break down the biggest digital marketing news of the week.

Google’s newest test adds small icons next to search results that when clicked will bring up images from the listed site.

The Marketing O’Clock team spotted this in the wild and confirmed that not only does it work by clicking the icon, but also by hovering over the search result.

Only time will tell how marketers will utilize this new feature, but many in the SEO community fear it could have a negative impact on click-through rates.

With Google’s initiative to promote transparency and user control surrounding the ads they see on Google platforms, they have added a new Sensitive Ad Topics control in Ad Settings.

This new addition allows users to control what types of ads they’re seeing. If they want fewer ads about alcohol and gambling, they can limit those with a click of a button.

This feature is only available to users with a Google account currently and will begin functioning for YouTube Ads in the US before rolling out to Google Ads and Youtube Ads worldwide in 2021.

LinkedIn has a new dedicated product tab on company pages to showcase products, start a conversation with users, and build a positive consumer-brand relationship.

In the tab, there is a super valuable area where you can see connections who have been viewed as being highly skilled at the product. It allows you to message them regarding the product to get their opinion on it.

On top of all of that, there is a sidebar for similar products that is great if you are doing some hard-core researching.

This week’s take of the week comes from Basecamp CEO Jason Fried who… started a literal dumpster fire in the name of making marketing fun.

Buying ads is fucking boring. Making weird, wonderful, audacious things is not. Hear how we almost parted ways with our Head of Marketing until we decided to take a chance on something entirely different, and 100% fun —> https://t.co/CPni3hrX3v — Jason Fried (@jasonfried) December 15, 2020

Next, in our ICYMI segment, Navah Hopkins gives some helpful insight into keyword management in Google Ads.

PSA: you now need to remove KWs (instead of just pausing them) if you want to copy and paste an existing ad group/campaign to retain structure/ad creative. Thanks #Google🙃 #ppc #ppcchat pic.twitter.com/p6bAgyiBnG — Navah Hopkins (@navahf) December 10, 2020

Then we answer your burning digital marketing questions during our lightning round segment:

Who will be affected by Google’s December 2020 core update?

What did Google rename this week?

Where should I go to finish up my holiday shopping? (TikTok may, or may not be the answer)

When are Web Stories going to be available on Google’s Display Network?

Why are all short-form video platforms pushing ecommerce?

How would a full-size giraffe look next to my prized magnolia tree?

