Google’s Latest Tool Flags SEO Opportunities You’re Missing

Google announced a new “recommendations” feature in Search Console that provides suggestions for improving website performance in search results.

What’s New

The feature will appear on the Search Console overview page and highlight optimization opportunities based on data from Google’s indexing, crawling, and serving systems.

While this information was previously available within Search Console, Google claims the new feature will make it more accessible by providing direct recommendations.

The recommendations help you prioritize SEO efforts, such as implementing structured data, adding sitemaps, and identifying trending queries and pages.

Rollout & Availability

The rollout of this feature will be gradual:

Google describes it as an “experimental feature.”

Not all sites will have access to recommendations initially

The company plans to roll it out slowly over the coming months

Even after full deployment, recommendations will only be provided when Google deems them relevant for a specific website

Google states that the recommendations are computed regularly and may change or expire.

How This Can Help You

Simplified Optimization: The recommendations may provide a more straightforward path to improving your site’s performance in Google Search. Time-Saving: The feature could help prioritize SEO efforts more efficiently by highlighting specific areas for improvement. Insight into Google’s Preferences: The recommendations may offer valuable insights into what Google considers important for search rankings. Trend Identification: The feature could help identify trending queries and pages, allowing for more timely content adjustments. Learning Opportunity: The recommendations could serve as a learning tool for those new to SEO, helping them understand various aspects of search optimization.

Remember, while these recommendations can be helpful, they should be considered as suggestions rather than mandatory changes.

Always evaluate them in the context of your overall website strategy and goals.

The real impact of this feature will only be clear once it’s widely used and SEOs share their experiences.

Featured Image: developers.google.com, August 2024.