Google’s John Mueller: Our SEOs Have it Harder Than Others

Google’s John Mueller informed an aspiring Google employee that it’s SEO allegedly have it “harder than others.”

This was mentioned in a Reddit thread started by a user who wants to work at Google one day in an SEO position. The original poster of the thread asked for guidance in achieving such a role.

Mueller responded to the thread stating that there are, in fact, SEOs at Google. He goes on to say that SEOs don’t have it easy at Google, and may even have it harder than other SEOs.

“We do have SEOs at Google :). Like any bigger company, it’s not easy to do SEO for our properties, but it is something that some of our products look into and try to do. I suspect our SEOs have it harder than others, but there’s not a lack of things to do.”

Why Do Google’s SEOs Have it Harder Than Others?

Mueller didn’t say exactly why Google’s SEOs have it harder than others, and it feels like a bold claim to make without at least some examples to back it up. It’s likely not something many would immediately assumed to be true of SEOs who work for the company that writes search algorithms.

Unless, of course, Mueller was referring to the hiring process of SEOs. In that case, an argument can be made that SEOs looking to get hired by Google have it harder than people looking to get hired by other companies.

Mueller shared a link to job listings for SEO and SEO-adjacent positions within Google, and the requirements are pretty steep. For example, the preferred qualifications for a Search Analyst include a Master’s degree or PhD in computer science, engineering, statistics, mathematics or a related discipline.

On top of that, a Search Analyst for Google must also have multiple years of experience in SEO, project management, coding, and data analysis (among other things). So, in that case, I can see where Mueller is coming from. The roles and responsibilities don’t sound like a walk in the park either.

For what it’s worth, Mueller’s comment on the Reddit thread appears to be deleted, but you can see a screenshot below: