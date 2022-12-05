Google’s Desktop Search Results Are Now Continuously Scrollable

Google is making desktop search results more like mobile with an update that lets users endlessly scroll through multiple pages.

Continuous scrolling is now rolling out to desktop search results in the United States.

In an email to Search Engine Journal, Google explains how the SERPs will display up to six pages of URLs before prompting users to click on “more results”:

“… we’re bringing continuous scrolling to desktop so you can continue to see more helpful search results with fewer clicks. It’s now even easier to get inspired with more information at your fingertips. Now, when you scroll down you’ll continue to find relevant results so that you can discover new ideas. When you reach the bottom of a search results page, up to six pages of results will be automatically shown until you see a “More results” button if you wish to continue further.”

As Google continues to fill the first page of search results with ads, featured snippets, media, ‘people also ask’ boxes, and other features, this update is a win for regular web pages.

Giving searchers the ability to scroll through six pages at once increases their likelihood of seeing more results before hitting a roadblock.

We don’t expect this change to impact reporting. Google noted last year, upon updating mobile search results to continuous scrolling, that there’s no difference in Search Console.

That’s because Search Console tracks SERP positions, not pages, Google explains:

Continuous scroll also does not change how position reporting works in Search Console. Positions reporting remains as if pages weren’t automatically loaded. — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) October 14, 2021

Featured Image: Ashalatha/Shutterstock