Google’s AI Overviews Appear In 3.9% Of Trending News Searches, Study Finds

Google’s AI overviews appear in only a small fraction of trending news searches, according to a recent study by NewzDash.

The analysis examined over 10,000 trending news keywords across various categories over nine weeks and found that AI Overviews showed up in just 3.9% of searches.

Key Findings:

96.1% of trending news searches didn’t trigger AI overviews. Health-related queries were most likely to generate AI overviews, with a visibility rate of 29.6%. Categories like national news, sports, and top trends saw minimal AI overview presence. All observed AI overviews in the business category were automatically generated. Medical and scientific websites were frequently cited in AI Overviews, with the Mayo Clinic and the National Institutes of Health among the top sources.

The study’s findings align with Google’s intention to limit AI overviews for hard news topics, where accuracy and timeliness are crucial.

This approach appears to respond to earlier criticisms about the feature’s potential for spreading misinformation.

Methodology & Data Collection

NewzDash collected trending news keywords at 15-minute intervals across major news sections over nine weeks.

AI Overview visibility for each keyword was tracked using ZipTie.dev, a tool designed to analyze search engine results pages (SERPs).

Implications For Search Users

For readers, this study suggests that while AI Overviews are present, they’re not dominating search results.

Users searching for health information are more likely to encounter these AI-generated summaries, while those looking for breaking news or sports updates will typically see traditional search results.

Recommendations For Publishers and SEO Professionals

Focus on creating high-quality, authoritative content, especially in health and science categories.

Continue prioritizing timely reporting and in-depth analysis of hard news topics.

Optimize content for featured snippets, which still appear alongside AI Overviews.

Adapt SEO strategies to account for the varying prevalence of AI Overviews across news categories.

This study provides a snapshot of the current landscape, setting the stage for future analyses of AI’s role in shaping our online information ecosystem.

Featured Image: Marco Lazzarini/Shutterstock