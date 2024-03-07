Google Updates Search Quality Evaluator Guidelines

Google has updated its “Search Quality Evaluator Guidelines,” a comprehensive 170-page document that serves as a framework for quality raters to assess websites effectively.

The update on follows the search engine’s latest Core and Spam updates.

Insights Into Trustworthiness

The updated guidelines provide valuable insights into how Google determines the trustworthiness of webpages and websites.

While the quality raters don’t directly influence search rankings, the document explains what Google considers essential for a high-quality website.

Latest Changes

According to the changelog on page 170 of the document, Google has “updated characteristics of untrustworthy pages and added illustrative examples.”

This marks the first update to the guidelines since November 2023, highlighting the significance of the changes made.

Untrustworthy Webpages & Websites

The new information is on page 35, Section 4.5, titled “Untrustworthy Webpages or Websites.”

Google has expanded the list of characteristics that quality raters should look for when assessing the trustworthiness of a webpage or website.

The document now states that a page should be considered untrustworthy if it contains “multiple or significant factual inaccuracies on an informational page which would cause users to lose trust in the webpage as a reliable source of information.”

Illustrative Examples

To further clarify these updates, Google has included illustrative examples within the quality raters guide.

Google updated their Search Quality Raters Guidelines document for the first time since November 2023 with: "Updated characteristics of untrustworthy pages and added illustrative examples" 🤨 Evidence of fraudulent behavior

🤨 Evidence of criminal behavior Below are the… pic.twitter.com/4fcGicfsoK — Carl Hendy (@carlhendy) March 6, 2024

These examples provide practical guidance on identifying untrustworthy pages and websites, helping quality raters make more informed assessments.

The Importance Of Trustworthy Content

The Search Quality Evaluator Guidelines updates are notable as the internet continues to grow and evolve rapidly.

With the increasing prevalence of misinformation, it’s more important than ever for search engines to prioritize trustworthy and accurate content.

Implications For Website Owners & SEO Professionals

As Google continues to refine its algorithms and guidelines, website owners and SEO professionals should take note of these changes and strive to create high-quality, trustworthy content that meets the search engine’s standards.

Doing so can improve their chances of ranking well in search results and provide users with the reliable information they seek.

In Summary

The updated Search Quality Evaluator Guidelines serve as a valuable resource for anyone looking to understand Google’s expectations for website quality. As the search landscape evolves, staying informed about these guidelines and adapting accordingly will be essential for continued success.

FAQ What are Google’s Search Quality Evaluator Guidelines? The Google Search Quality Evaluator Guidelines are a detailed document used as a reference by quality raters to evaluate and determine the trustworthiness and quality of websites and webpages. The guidelines include criteria for assessing a site’s content, user experience, and overall reputation. What are the latest changes to the Google Search Quality Evaluator Guidelines? Criteria Update: The guidelines now provide updated characteristics of untrustworthy pages, assisting quality raters in identifying unreliable content.

Illustrative Examples: Google included practical examples within the guide, which clarify defining and recognizing untrustworthy pages and websites. As an SEO professional, how can I ensure my website aligns with Google’s quality standards? Review the Search Quality Evaluator Guidelines to remain informed about what Google considers high-quality content.

Create content focusing on accuracy, ensuring reputable sources support all factual claims.

Monitor the website’s overall user experience and reputation, making improvements as necessary to meet the guidelines and standards.

