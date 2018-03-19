Google Updates Search Console Reports

Google has rolled out several visual updates to Search Console that are designed to provide more context to data included in the reports.

The visual updates include:

Annotation cards: Hover over bullet points in the error report to learn more about the issue detected on that particular date.

Difference column: See how data has changed over a period of time

Filter/Compare: Redesigned with a new look and pre-populated values

Overall improvements to the date picker and comparison view.

Google announced the news on Twitter, where it also published a short video demonstrating the new annotation cards.

It would appear that issues can be detected and resolved from the same card. Just click on the “View issue” link and there will be a button that will allow you to validate that the issue has been fixed.

You’ll also notice that if more than one issue was detected on the same date you can view them in the same card using the arrow buttons. This is all shown in the video below.