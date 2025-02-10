Google Updates Its Gambling & Games Advertising Policy

Google has announced an upcoming revision to its Gambling and Games advertising policy, which will take effect on April 14.

The company shared a preview of the new guidelines before the official rollout.

We observed several additions worth highlighting after comparing the preview to Google’s existing policy.

Below is an overview of the changes advertisers need to know.

Stricter Definitions

One of the most notable changes is the more precise way the policy defines “gambling” and “gambling-promoting content.”

Under the new guidelines, any content that provides direct links to online gambling or facilitates gambling services will be labeled as gambling-promoting.

This clarifies that aggregator or affiliate websites must exclusively focus on providing information or comparisons about authorized gambling services. Anything beyond that scope will face restrictions.

Country-Specific Requirements

While the current policy generally refers to “country restrictions,” the updated policy offers a detailed list of countries that permit or prohibit various forms of gambling.

This includes explicitly referencing nations where offline gambling ads are entirely banned (for example, Bulgaria, China, and Egypt).

The policy also addresses social casino games. It specifies which regions require a separate certification application and confirms where social casino game ads may be lawfully run.

New Guidance On Mahjong & “Casino-Like” Games

The updated policy has a specific clause prohibiting promoting Mahjong activities involving money in the Asia-Pacific region. In the past, Mahjong wasn’t explicitly mentioned.

Further, the definition of “online gambling” now covers any games traditionally associated with casinos, even if they use virtual currencies or items with real-world value.

Licensing & Certification

In the updated policy, Google advises maintaining valid licenses and registrations.

As an advertiser, you must notify Google if your licenses are suspended, revoked, or terminated. Serving gambling ads without valid documentation can result in account suspension.

Previously, this requirement was in place but less explicitly highlighted.

Social Casino Games

The updated policy devotes considerable attention to social casino games.

These online games simulate gambling yet do not offer a chance to win money or prizes of real-world value. The preview clarifies that social casino advertisers must apply for certification and keep separate accounts if they also promote real-money gambling content.

Additionally, any real-money gambling ads in social casino games or related websites are strictly disallowed.

Policy Violations

Google considers breaches of social casino game regulations “egregious,” meaning they could result in immediate and permanent account suspensions.

While similar penalties existed in the prior policy, the update stresses the severity of non-compliance in the social casino game category.

In other sections, repeated or severe violations can also result in an account suspension.

New Section On “Online Non-Casino Games”

The updated policy distinguishes between general “online non-casino games” and conventional gambling.

This separate category covers skill-based gaming, offering advertisers more clarity on when special certifications may apply.

Under the new policy, if a skill-based game meets the legal definition of gambling in a particular region, the advertiser must follow all gambling-related restrictions and obtain the necessary approvals.

What This Means For Advertisers

Advertisers looking to promote gambling, social casino services, or non-casino games need to:

Review Licensing: Ensure any relevant permits are current and that Google knows of any changes. Obtain Certifications: Apply for and maintain the necessary Google Ads certifications based on the specific gambling category and target regions. Manage Target Countries: Ads targeting disallowed regions may be disapproved or labeled “Eligible (limited).” Monitor Policy Requirements: Review the aggregator and affiliate site rules to avoid inadvertently promoting gambling activities outside the scope of local regulations.

Looking Ahead

You can view the updated policy and review the changes before they take effect on April 14.

If you plan to continue gambling-related ads after that date, be aware of these updates. For more details, visit Google’s Help Center and check local laws.

Featured Image: SrideeStudio/Shutterstock