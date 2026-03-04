Google Updates AI Mode Recipe Sites Results In Response To Backlash

Robby Stein, VP of Product Google Search, posted that Google is updating AI Mode so that it surfaces more links to creators when users search for recipes. Google’s AI Mode has generated controversy by synthesizing multiple recipes into what many have taken to calling Frankenstein recipes. This new update aims to fix that by making it easier to tap and see a link to the recipe sites.

Change To How AI Mode Displays Recipes

What Google did was to create an attractive display of recipes that when clicked opens a side panel that displays recipe images and a summary of the recipe. The user can click from there to visit the recipe site and explore the dish in more depth.

Announcement By Robby Stein Of Google

Google’s Robby Stein made a direct mention of the “feedback” they had received about how AI Mode was handling meal ideas.

According to Robby Stein:

“We’ve heard feedback on recipe results in AI Mode, and we’re making updates to better connect people with recipe creators on the web. Starting today, when you search for meal ideas like “easy dinners for two,” you can tap on the dish to see links to relevant recipe sites, plus a short overview of the dish to help with inspiration. We’re also planning to bring helpful information like cook time to more recipe results, which testers have found useful for deciding on a recipe. We know there’s more work to be done on this, so stay tuned for future updates.”

He also posted a video of the feature in action:

Featured Image by Shutterstock/Luis Molinero