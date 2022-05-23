Google Unveils New Ads Manager Tools For Video Ads

We all know how important it is to deliver the right message at the right time, to the right customer.

When Google introduced Video Ads, this was a way to reach users in a different way.

However, Google Ad Manager wasn’t built to provide such in-depth insights on a campaign type like video.

If you’ve ever had a difficult time gathering insights for video and programmatic ad performance, this update is for you.

Google Ad Manager announced a new array of tools to save you time, manage your video streams, and grow revenue from videos.

Programmatic Video Health Tools

The newest tool is aimed to help publishers better understand insights. When you log into your account, you’ll be met with highlighted opportunities that you may have previously missed.

More in-depth insights from the Programmatic Video Health tool can help you understand the performance of inventory at auctions compared to others.

A new video signals card will show an overview of how your specific video inventory is performing. The signals it reports on include:

Viewability

App or web domain name

Audience information

In addition, these signals report the potential revenue impact from videos. The signals above will make it easier for you to place a value on your video inventory and identifying where certain metrics can improve.

The second tool added for programmatic and video is called the Video Ad Serving Template (VAST) errors insights card.

While this may sound daunting, we’ll simplify what this means and how you can use it to your advantage.

The VAST errors card uses automation to easily show the amount of errors on your video inventory. It also shows what line items are causing errors.

Real-Time Video Reporting

Google improved historical ad serving data availability by 10x.

This massive improvement shortened the time it takes for you to access performance data to under 2 minutes.

It’s important to be able to review ad-level data to find or fix errors in seconds. Especially if your videos are seen by a large audience, time is money.

Lastly, the YouTube Ads Delivery Tool can test ad delivery in real-time on YouTube inventory.

You’re able to see data such as:

Ad requests

Key-values

Details for winning line items

These insights help you validate and fix any inventory issues quickly so you’re back in action in no time.

Why These Tools Matter

Before the video signals and VAST error cards were introduced, you likely spent a lot of time digging through video inventory.

With automated insights, you can cross a lot of manual tasks and report pulls off your list.

On the VAST errors report, you can sort the line items of errors by highest impact on revenue.

Focus on high-impact areas of improvement for your video inventory to drive faster growth with these new tools.

Featured Image: rupadaratan/Shutterstock