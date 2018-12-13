Google Reveals its Top Searches of the Year for 2018

ADVERTISEMENT

Google has released its annual list of top searches around the world, including overall searches and searches in various categories.

Top queries reflect everyday questions, as well as the people and events that made headlines in 2018.

Certain events led to people searching for how to improve their everyday lives, Google notes.

For example, the passing of iconic celebrities resulted in an influx of searches for “how to be a good role model.”

Similarly, when first responders rescued a team of soccer players from a cave in Thailand, searches for “scuba diving lessons near me” increased by 110%.

Here’s are some highlights of top worldwide searches, and the top US searches in 2018.

Top Overall Searches – Global

World Cup Avicii Mac Miller Stan Lee Black Panther

Top Overall Searches – US

World Cup Hurricane Florence Mac Miller Kate Spade Anthony Bourdain

Top ‘How To’ Searches – US

How to vote How to register to vote How to play Mega Millions How to buy Ripple How to turn off automatic updates How to get the old Snapchat back How to play Powerball How to buy Bitcoin How to screen record How to get Boogie Down emote

Top ‘What is’ Searches – US

What is Bitcoin What is racketeering What is DACA What is a government shutdown What is Good Friday What is Prince Harry’s last name What is Fortnite What is a duck boat What is a Yanny Laurel What is a nationalist

Top GIF Searches – US

Fortnite GIF Default Dance GIF Dilly Dilly GIF Orange Justice GIF Black Panther GIF Cat Curling GIF Ugandan Knuckles GIF Draymond Green GIF Cardi B GIF Floss Dance GIF

Top News Searches – Global

World Cup Hurricane Florence Mega Millions Result Royal Wedding Election Results

Top News Searches – US

World Cup Hurricane Florence Mega Millions Election Results Hurricane Michael

Top People Searches – Global

Meghan Markle Demi Lovato Sylvester Stallone Logan Paul Khloé Kardashian

Top People Searches – US

Demi Lovato Meghan Markle Brett Kavanaugh Logan Paul Khloé Kardashian

