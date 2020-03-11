Google to Surface Information from NHS Directly in UK Search Results

Google is rolling out a new type of knowledge panel in the UK which will display information from the National Health Service (NHS) directly in search results.

That means searchers in the UK can get answers to their health-related queries faster, which couldn’t come at a better time considering the COVID-19 outbreak.

In an announcement, Google states:

“Now, we’re making it even easier for people in the U.K. to find trusted information from the National Health Service (NHS). Beginning this week, when you search for health conditions like chickenpox, back pain, or the common cold, you can find Knowledge Panels with information from the NHS website that help you understand more about common causes, treatments and more.”

Currently, these knowledge panels are available for more than 250 health conditions.

The knowledge panels provide information that could otherwise be found on the NHS website itself, this is just an easier way of getting to it.

Google now joins 2,000+ other organizations using NHS website content to provide authoritative and trusted information to anyone who needs it.

Google adds a disclaimer that information in search results is no substitute for medical advice, and anyone with a medical concern should see a doctor.

Source: Google